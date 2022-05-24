More about Georgia agencies partner to implement innovative child welfare mobile solution

Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) today announced the rapid implementation of an innovative mobile solution to help child welfare caseworkers manage cases more efficiently so they can better serve and engage families.



The department acted swiftly in response to an urgent need for enhanced remote case management functionality for child welfare caseworkers. Developed by RedMane, the mCase solution was deployed and integrated with SHINES, Georgia’s Statewide Automated Child Welfare Information System, in under three months. The speed of implementation set the bar for rapid enterprise technology innovation.



The May 23, 2022, implementation, less than 90 days from the project’s kickoff, was the result of a close partnership between Georgia’s Department of Human Services, the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA), the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, RedMane and project management company, Virtus Solution.



“Until now, child welfare workers on the front line have had to document their interactions with children and families out in the field on paper or in an electronic document and then return to work to enter those notes in our computer system. With this new platform, they can electronically track and update their efforts in real time, allowing for more accurate, detailed case management during safety checks, home visits, appointments, and court,” said Candice Broce, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services. “Our child welfare staff work long hours – often seven days a week – to keep our most vulnerable out of harm’s way, and they deserve to be equipped with the right tools to succeed. This new technology will improve safety, accountability, and collaboration with external stakeholders while lessening tedious, administrative burdens on our workforce. We cannot wait to deploy this new functionality statewide.”



Caseworkers in Douglas and Paulding counties are the first to use the new solution to securely access and update client and case information using mobile devices, providing a modern and intuitive user experience for caseworkers to efficiently do their work, whether in a client’s home, in court, or in transit. A statewide roll-out is planned for later this year to ensure all state child welfare staff are equipped with the mCase solution.



Child welfare case management is by nature, remote work, and RedMane’s mCase reflects this reality by providing a highly visual, social worker-centric user experience that caseworkers love. The mCase mobile solution functions both online and offline, allowing caseworkers to complete their files even when cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is weak or non-existent, as is common in certain parts of rural Georgia.



Providing caseworkers with mobile technology solutions designed specifically for the work of child welfare is essential to DFCS’ mission of partnering with families and community organizations to address issues that affect child safety. It is an integral element of DFCS’ focus on prevention and greater family and child well-being throughout the child welfare ecosystem; more services provided in community-based settings; decreased use of foster care; and strengthened communities.



DFCS manages over 100,000 child protective services cases and more than 100,000 family preservation cases each year, and cares for thousands of children who are in in-home and out-of-home placements.



“We are pleased to provide child welfare caseworkers in Georgia with a solution that makes a difference for children and families,” said Tony Lakier, RedMane’s founder and president. “Our mCase platform is helping agencies throughout the country innovate at an unseen pace and scale.”



About the Georgia Department of Human Services – Division of Family & Children Services

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) serves more than 2 million Georgians and employs approximately 8,912 people. With an annual budget of $1.89 billion, DHS delivers a wide range of services that protect and enhance the lives of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. The Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and works with caregivers, law enforcement and judicial partners to ensure the safety of Georgia’s most vulnerable children.



About RedMane

RedMane provides software solutions and systems integration services that address complex, real-world challenges. Our human services expertise includes child welfare, child support, benefit eligibility, and enterprise case management. We are a problem-solving company. Technology is just one of our tools.

###

Press Contact

Kylie Winton - Director of Communications

Georgia Department of Human Services

[email protected]