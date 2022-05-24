Governor Mike Parson Proclaims May as Beef Month

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, on behalf of Missouri cattlemen and cattlewomen throughout the state, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed May to be Beef Month in Missouri. Governor Parson presented the proclamation at Hertzog Meat Co. in Butler. Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and members of Missouri Cattleman’s Association and Missouri Beef Industry Council joined the Governor and the Hertzog family for the proclamation.

“We’re always excited to proclaim May as Beef Month in Missouri and celebrate Missouri farmers and ranchers,” Governor Mike Parson said. “As a third-generation cattleman, I appreciate the opportunity to promote the beef industry and all the hard-working producers across our state. Missouri cattlemen are second to none when it comes to raising quality, nutritious beef for consumers here in Missouri and across the nation.”

“Missouri is consistently a national leader in beef production,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Our abundant grass and water allow Missouri cattlemen and women to feed the world. Many operations are multi-generation, which shows the commitment and the dedication our producers have to being good stewards of the land to raise a quality product.”

Hertzog meat Co. is a multi-generational, USDA-inspected processing facility in Butler, Mo. Founded by Jim and Kathy Hertzog. Hertzog Meat Co. expanded to its current size in 2021. Consumers can purchase beef and pork cuts from the retail counter to enjoy for supper that same evening. Hertzog Meat Co. also provides beef to several restaurants in multiple states.

“This is our passion,” Todd Hertzog said. “We truly take pride in this operation. It is so nice to share the same passion and pride for the industry as Governor Mike Parson. Hertzog Meat Co. is focused on local production and telling the family story.”

Missouri ranks third nationally in the number of beef cows with more than two million head and is consistently among the leading states for total cattle production. The meat processing industry contributes nearly $6 million to the state’s economy, according to a recent study showing the economic contribution of Missouri agriculture.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

To learn more about the beef industry in Missouri, visit MoCattle.org or MoBeef.org.