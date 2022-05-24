Energy engineering specialist joins Cityzenith as Senior Director of Project Management
Joshua Kace, Cityzenith's new Senior Director of project management
Digital Twin exponent Cityzenith has made its latest major hire who joins its mission of urban decarbonization across major cities worldwide in Joshua Kace.
— Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen
Cityzenith's new Senior Director of project management Kace will oversee the company's Digital Twin technology to push beyond industry standards and maximize its tangible value, enabling multiple major building and infrastructure decarbonization projects.
Kace brings 10 years of experience in energy engineering for commercial and industrial buildings, overseeing Energy Management and Engineering Departments at leading sustainable real estate consultants CodeGreen in his previous role.
Kace also has over six years of experience leveraging custom, cloud-based energy data management in parallel with on-site metering and audit services to solve problems ranging from tenant billing inaccuracies to performance trending of buildings.
In addition, Kace has received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University and holds a LEED AP O+M accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Kace's experience and knowledge will be essential to Cityzenith's 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' initiative through 10 major city partnerships created to cut emissions and make significant operational and fiscal savings through its urban Digital Twin SmartWorldOS software platform.
'Clean Cities-Clean Future' is set to expand internationally to more than 300 cities within five years, together with circular economy decarbonization projects involving key Climate Change locations like the Amazon Rain Forest, as well as the continued push to create the first real-world Metaverse for the decarbonization of buildings.
Cityzenith CEO and Founder Michael Jansen said: "I'm thrilled to have Joshua Kace as part of the Cityzenith Team as our new Senior Director of Project Management.
"Joshua has a vast amount of experience within infrastructure sustainability and building management, so it made perfect sense for us to bring him on board, especially as we begin to advance our 'Clean Cities-Clean Future' initiative and real-world Metaverse plans.
"Recruiting such high-level individuals reiterates that Cityzenith is growing and expanding as an innovation leader as we action the essential shift towards decarbonization, energy transition and a circular economy using urban Digital Twins."
Urban Digital Twins are reshaping how we manage the built environment as the technology needed for major global decarbonization, with ABI Research forecasting Digital Twins for urban planning will yield $280bn in global cost savings by 2030.
Ernst and Young have also confirmed that Digital Twins can reduce carbon emissions in urban areas by 50-100%, cut operating costs for building asset owners by 35% and boost productivity by 20%.
About Cityzenith
Cityzenith is based in Chicago, with offices in London and New Delhi. The company’s SmartWorldOS Digital Twin platform was created to manage and monitor buildings and infrastructure, energy efficiency, transport, health, and projects across entire cities and urban districts.
Cityzenith’s Clean Cities – Clean Future initiative is now working with 10-15 major cities, helping their commercial building owners decarbonize and reduce operating costs, and benefit from carbon offsets/rewards as the world aims to ‘Build Back Better’.
