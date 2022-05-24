Digital Workplace Market to Register Incredible Developments – HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces & rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth

Market Size – USD 19.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for remote working from workforces to assert work-life balance” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co., Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of professional and managed services among large enterprises is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of digital workforce solutions and services to provide workforce with a better working environment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing SaaS service, remote working and BYOD trends in the IT & telecom industry resulting in increasing implementation of digital workplace in these sectors.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Emergen Research has segmented the global digital workplace market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

