Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and for functional food ingredients in personal care & pharmaceutical industries

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size – USD 67.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverage” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Functional Food Ingredients Market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global Functional Food Ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for Functional Food Ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverages is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction is expected to augment market growth in the near future. Nutraceuticals are food-derived products that are taken in tablet, capsule, and liquid forms and offer physiological advantages. Nutraceuticals help maintain good health and reduce the risk of diseases. Increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Functional ingredients are used in the pharmaceutical industry as materials for tablet surface coating and in the cosmetics sector for manufacturing of creams as well as other personal care and grooming products. Availability of demographic-specific probiotics, including for different genders and geriatrics, differentiates the probiotics business. Rising demand for probiotic-based foods and beverage products is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Leading Companies of the Functional Food Ingredients Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Grain Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, BENEO GmbH, and Zimitech, Inc. (Sugarlogix)

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Functional Food Ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

In May 2021, EpiCor, a dry yeast fermentate clinically proven in food supplements trials to effectively modulate the gut microbiota and offer immune system support to the food & beverage industry, was introduced by Cargill Inc.

Key Points of Functional Food Ingredients Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Functional Food Ingredients market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Functional Food Ingredients market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Functional Food Ingredients market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in RD activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Functional Food Ingredients market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Functional Food Ingredients market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

