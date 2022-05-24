BeyondTrust Security Experts Co-Author Cloud Attack Vectors Book with Strategies to Protect Cloud Resources

New book details the risks associated with cloud deployments and techniques threat actors use to exploit them, and empirically tested defensive measures that improve detection of malicious activity



Emphasizes remote worker attack vectors that connect cloud-based business assets to end-users, providing lucrative targets for hackers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the fourth book in the highly successful Attack Vector book series, Cloud Attack Vectors: Building Effective Cyber-Defense Strategies to Protect Cloud Resources. The book is co-authored by Morey J. Haber, BeyondTrust Chief Security Officer, along with Brian Chappell and Christopher Hills, both Chief Security Strategists at BeyondTrust. Published by Apress, this first edition highlights the growing threats organizations face when moving assets to the cloud, and how to mitigate attack vectors that prevent organizations from realizing the full benefit of the cloud’s potential.

“The adoption of cloud technologies has been growing for some time. However, the pandemic greatly accelerated cloud migration and the number of remote workers connecting to cloud services,” says Haber. “The mass exodus from business offices to remote work environments created vastly more attack surfaces for hackers to target. Cyber attackers continually look for weaknesses, and remote workers connecting to business assets in the cloud have proven to be fruitful targets for them to exploit, monetize, and publicly humiliate organizations against which they have grievances.”

There are bountiful security products on the market offering various types of cloud protection. But as seen in the headlines every day, the cyber defenses that organizations are deploying have limitations. There is no single silver bullet solution that can effectively protect against all cloud attack vectors or identify all malicious activity. The most effective security any organization can put in place is to establish policies, controls and procedures, in combination with their aligned cloud services.

The book details the risks associated with cloud deployments, the techniques threat actors leverage, empirically-tested defensive measures organizations should adopt, and describes how to improve detection of malicious activity. This latest release in the Attack Vector series includes:

Key definitions pertaining to cloud technologies, threats, and cybersecurity solutions.

Details on how entitlements, permissions, rights, identities, accounts, credentials, and exploits can be exploited to breach cloud environments.

Specifics on implementing defensive and monitoring strategies to mitigate cloud threats, including those unique to cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

How to develop a comprehensive model for documenting risk, compliance and reporting, based on your cloud implementation.

Cloud Attack Vectors: Building Effective Cyber-Defense Strategies to Protect Cloud Resources is available for pre-order from Amazon.

To learn more, watch the on-demand LinkedIn Roundtable Discussion: Securing Cloud Identities.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com