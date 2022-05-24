DR. NIDA S. DAVIS, MICROSOFT DIRECTOR OF SECURITY ARCHITECTURE, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Dr. Nida S. Davis

Cybersecurity expert is at the head of an important trend for technology executives to become skilled in board risk governance practices.

Nida brings clarity and impact to her work on cybersecurity and a keen recognition of the critical needs in these areas to ensure organizations can successfully fulfill their purpose.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Dr. Nida S. Davis of Arlington, Virginia, in the United States.Dr. Davis is the Director of Security Architecture for Microsoft and was previously the Associate Director of Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience for the Division of Supervision and Regulation at the Federal Reserve Board. She is an IT and cybersecurity leader with a successful track record of developing and executing robust technology, cybersecurity, and architecture strategies. Her previous roles include Chief Technology Officer for the American Red Cross and Enterprise Technology Director for Hitachi Consulting. Nida earned her Doctor of Liberal Studies from Georgetown University, her M.A. in Leadership from Bellevue University, her MBA from the American University in Cairo, and her B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Jordan University."Nida is a powerhouse," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings clarity and impact to her work on cybersecurity and a keen recognition of the critical needs in these areas to ensure organizations can successfully fulfill their purpose," he continued.Dr. Davis participated in our second guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members. She said about the overall program and that experience, "I highly endorse the program, having learned from a leading faculty of global risk experts and formed everlasting friendships in a cohort of extraordinary women leaders. The program expanded my critical thinking skills through multifaceted sessions that address current, complex, and impactful governance topics that approach risk management in a positive and confident manner." This is more than a program. It is a rich and dynamic experience like no other!" she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

