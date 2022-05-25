Yay!! Konstant Makes It to the List
Konstant Becomes Top Mobile App Development Company - HT!UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elated to announce that Konstant Infosolutions is selected as a finalist in the Hindustan Times Listing of the Best Mobile App Development Companies in India (May 2022). Looking forward to creating sustainable applications that use cutting-edge - emerging technologies, and remain in trend for years to come.
Senior leaders at Konstant swear by integrity, vision & mission, self-awareness, and empathy towards all subordinates, and clients. Clients generously believe in Konstant’s capability to be adaptable to technologies and time zones.
Developers @ Konstant work across such technology Stack (Android/iOS)
● Coding tools/Editors: Visual Studio Code, Android Studio, Xcode,.Net
● Version Control: GitLab, SVN, GitHub, BeanStalk, PerForce, Apache Subversion, AWS CodeCommit, Microsoft Team Foundation Server, Mercurial
● Frameworks: JavaScript-based - React.js, SpriteKit, Callkit, Mapkit, Pushkit, Storekit, Redux, Websockets, Cocoapods, React native
● Operating System: Mac, Windows
● Payment Gateways: Paystack, Flutterwave, Braintree, Stripe
● CMS: CakePHP, WordPress, Magento, Drupal, Prestashop
● Programming Languages: Objective-C, Swift
● Scripting Languages: JavaScript, React.js, JSX, CSS, HTML5
● Design Pattern: Redux, MVC, MVVM
● Database Systems: SQLite, Core Data, SQL Server
● SDK: Portship, Twilio, Sinch, Socket.io, AWS, Firebase, CocoaPods, Google-Mobile-Ads, Google Maps, Google Analytics, Crashlytics, Facebook, Google+, Twitter Kit, Tumblr
● Third-Party APIs: Google Search Places, Facebook Graph, AFNetworking/Alamofire, SDWebImage, MBProgressHUD, SSZipArchive, SFHFKeychainUtils, Social Media like Instagram
● Professional Competencies: MVC, KVC(KVO), JSON/XML/SOAP/Web services, VOIP/PSTN Calling, Core animations, Agile Development, SDLC, Call Kit, Sprite Kit, Apple/Google Maps, Clustering, multithreading, concurrency, memory management, blocks, operation queue.
Co-founder and CEO, Mr. Vipin Jain says, “Our teams are trained to be stronger than their emotions or else they’ll lose themselves every time. With every new app across stores, we try pacing an inch closer to ultimacy. Nothing ventured, nothing gained”
In order, Konstant leads the list of popular mobile app development companies India:
1. Konstant Infosolutions
2. Dot Com Infoway
3. Fingent
4. Algoworks
5. Hidden Brains
6. Seasia Infotech
7. Net Solutions
8. mTraction Enterprise
9. TechAhead
10. Technource
Access a more detailed list here.
About Hindustan Times
Founded in 1924 (98 years old), HT is an English-language daily newspaper. It is closely followed by Hindustan Dainik and Mint. It provides exclusive top stories of the day (global and national news), headlines from politics, technology, business, photos, and videos (e-newspaper - hindustantimes.com under HT Media).
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstantinfo is a leading mobile application development, and web development company with its development head office in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. It has a team of 150+ professionals and its dedicated application development team follows Agile Methodology to bring customer ideas into reality by deploying enterprise web applications, web portals, and custom Android and IOS applications.
Konstantinfo Recent Blogs:
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/mobile-app-ideas/
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/microservices-architecture/
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/fantasy-sports-nft/
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/hashgraph-vs-blockchain/
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/nft-marketplace-development-polkadot/
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
+1 310-933-5465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn