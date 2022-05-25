Growing Tourism across the Globe to Benefit LED Video Walls Market at a CAGR of 6.2% CAGR by 2032
The Absolute Dollar Growth Of The LED Video Walls Market Is Expected To Be US$ 2.5 BillionSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LED video walls market is expected to secure US$ 5.4 Billion during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the time frame. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing tourism across the globe. Moreover, the mode of the advertisement has also changed from conventional methods to digital media
On-going technological advancement and increasing integration of LED video walls with AI to offer HD quality visuals. There has been a significant growth of LED video walls with Augmented Reality (AR) at bus stops, railway stations, and airports. Moreover, several apparel stores are using advanced interactive screens to enable users to try the dress without physically trying it. Advancements in technologies such as; big data, machine learning, and AI have provided innovative methods and have enhanced the adoption of LED video walls.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for LED Video Walls in Asia Pacific Market sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7295
The transportation sector is expected to be one of the most significant consumers of outdoor LED video walls. The LED video walls witness significant demands from bus stops, airports, and railway stations. Orlando International Airport installed a 700-display video wall that provides check-in, cinematic video, updated flight details, and finding locations through the Automated People Mover (APM) and North Terminal.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The global LED video walls market to have valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021
The market to secure US$ 3 Billion in 2022
By installation segment, the outdoor segment leads the market with a 6.1% CAGR from 2022-to 2032
By service segment, the rental segment to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period
The market is US to value US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032
Market in the U.S to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022-to 2032
Market in the U.K to garner US$ 432.2 Mn by 2032
Indian market to value US$ 323.6 Mn from 2022- to 2032
“Increasing demand for large displays across the entertainment & gaming industry, growing internet penetration, and rapid digitalization are expected to boost the demand for efficient Indoor LED video walls in the coming time.”
Need more information about Outdoor LED Video Walls Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7295
Competitive Landscape
In April 2022, the Oregon-based Planar, an eminent visualization technology provider, disclosed its plans to prepare a varied portfolio of unfolding broadcast technologies at NAB 2022. The player will illustrate the modern evolution of broadcast production demands. It will range from cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for fine camera tracking. NAB 2022 also marks the first NAB show since the launch of Planar Studios in 2021.
In January 2020, LG Business Solutions USA launched two new 55-inch LCD video wall panels that have a 0.44 mm bezel for virtually seamless video wall installations and a new embedded Smart Calibration tool that lessens the maintenance and installation time by 97%.
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global LED Video walls market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Installation Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Service (Installation, Repairing/ Maintenance, Rental) & Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).
Full Access of this Exclusive Indoor LED Video Walls Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7295
Key Segments Profiled in the Global LED Video Walls Market
Global LED Video Walls Market by Installation Type :
Indoor LED Video Walls
Outdoor LED Video Walls
Global LED Video Walls Market by Service :
LED Video Walls by Installation
LED Video Walls by Repairing/ Maintenance
LED Video Walls by Rental
Global LED Video Walls Market by Region :
LED Video Walls in North America
LED Video Walls in Europe
LED Video Walls in Asia Pacific
LED Video Walls in Middle East & Africa
LED Video Walls in South America
Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Technology
Our ICT consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the ICT sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global ICT industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:
Portable Audio Amplifier Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-audio-amplifier-market
According to latest research by Fact.MR, global portable audio amplifier market is set to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The evolving demand from consumers end such as media & entertainment and electronics are likely to provide plethora of opportunities during the same period.
Air Conditioner Remote Control Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market
Over the last two decades, the technology in the electronic industry has made an impressive progress and consumer preferences toward energy efficient electronic products have undergone a considerable shift. These days’ consumers demand built-in consumer electronics and home appliances to save floor space.
Learning Remote Controls Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market
The past decade has witnessed high adoption of learning remote controls. This adoption has generated high demand to enhance the functionality of these remote devices across the globe. Thus, to cater to this demand, various types of learning remote control devices have been introduced in the market.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here