Extensive Reliance on AI to Push Kiosk Market Growth, reaching US$ 63.1 Billion in 2032: Fact.MR Study
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Kiosks Market is expected to reach US$ 63.1 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. As of 2022, the market is poised to reach US$ 24.7 Billion, yielding a dollar opportunity worth US$ 38.5 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. Significant increase in AI implementation in the Kiosks Market have pushed sales to new heights.
Demand expanded significantly from 2015 to 2021, registering a growth rate of 10.4%. Due to their reliability and flexibility, kiosks are experiencing significant uptake across major industries. Prospects further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers increasingly relied on contactless purchases of various products and services.
Key Takeaways from the Drink Vending Kiosks Market Study
Global kiosks market is likely to flourish 5x from 2022 to 2032
S to emerge as the dominant kiosk market, reaching US$ 17.2 Billion by 2032
China to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 4.9% across the decade
India, U.K & Japan are likely to yield $ opportunities worth US$ 1.5 Billion, US$ 2.3 Billion and US$ 2.0Billion respectively
By type, vending kiosks to register maximum deployment, growing at an 10.1% CAGR
“As technological advancement in communication, education, retail, travel and tourism, banking, food sector around the world, this growing need stimulates the Kiosks Market growth in recent years” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of Kiosks Market are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise communication system arrangements to their customers. As there is significant increase in AI implementation in the kiosk market, companies are forging collaborative agreements with government entities to enhance their presence across major geographies. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
In April 2022, MiRO, a renowned cloud-based collaboration tool for SMEs, announced its partnership with SNOM, a leading IP phone manufacturer, to offer a complete end-to-end voice over IP (VOIP) solution through SNOM’s powerful, flexible, and versatile communication experience.
March 31, 2020– Cisco announced that NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION (NTT EAST) has selected Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela for its new managed SD-WAN services under NTT EAST's VPN service portfolio for enterprises. This new services will help businesses solve network challenges driven by growth of mobile workers, shortage of IT resources and increasing network management costs.
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global IP telephony market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Vending, Self-service kiosk, ATM, Locker kiosk, charging kiosk, Other) by end-use (Retailer, Transport operator, Banks, Advertiser, Petrol station, Commercial complex, Government) and across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).
Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Technology
Our ICT consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the ICT sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global ICT industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.
Key Segments Covered in the Kiosk Market Study
Kiosk Market by Type :
Vending Kiosks
Drink Vending Kiosks
Food Vending Kiosks
Photo Printing Kiosks
DVD Rental Kiosks
Self –Service Kiosks
Information Kiosks
Ticketing Kiosks
Patient Interactive Kiosks
Check-in Kiosks
Employment Kiosks
Bill Payment Kiosks
ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Kiosks
Locker Kiosks
Charging Kiosks
Other (Web Payphone, Gaming) Kiosk Types
Kiosk Market by End-Use :
Kiosks for Retailers
Kiosks for Transport (Airport/Railway/Bus) Operator
Kiosks for Banks
Kiosks for Advertisers
Kiosks for Petrol Stations
Kiosks for Commercial Complexes (Education, Hospital, etc.)
Kiosks for Government
Kiosks Market by Region :
North America Kiosk Market
Europe Kiosk Market
Asia Pacific Kiosk Market
Middle East and Africa Kiosk Market
Latin America Kiosk Market
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
