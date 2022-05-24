LinkDaddy® Affiliate Program Ready to Collaborate with Young Bloggers & Websites
LinkDaddy affiliate program helps bloggers & website owners earn a steady income while maintaining full control.
According to Statista, the affiliate marketing expenditure in the United States is expected to reach $8.2 billion in 2022, clearly highlighting that more businesses are investing in affiliate marketing.
The LinkDaddy affiliate program is viable for an entrepreneur, business/brand owner, or blogger – a well-laid out business website or blog makes the website owner eligible for this affiliate program without a long application, screening, or approval process.
For businesses, boosting their brand awareness needs constant engagement. Aggressive digital advertising provides an instant and easy solution for this but then, it also presents financial stress that every business cannot afford. Businesses that tend to depend on seasonal ad campaigns as their primary digital marketing tool stand to lose. It is important to maintain a certain level of brand awareness and online traffic throughout to ensure consistency in sales. This is the only way to keep the sales funnel busy and boost conversions without continuously spending on ads. Affiliate marketing offers the perfect solution. It can raise online traffic volumes for a targeted consumer profile, helping brands maintain a sustainable outreach across their audiences.
There is every chance of bigger publishers working directly with brands and getting a preferred integration across global affiliate networks managed by eBay, Amazon Associates, or AWIN. Many affiliate networks can be more than choosy, handpicking bloggers or content publishing platforms. This creates a massive, unaddressed demand for young websites and blogs that don’t boast of thousands of clicks per day and are still trying to become effective affiliates.
The LinkDaddy affiliate program stands apart from the crowd of many affiliate promotions out there with its ease of use, data transparency, and incredible room to collaborate with the participating affiliates. LinkDaddy is constantly grooming the affiliate ecosystem, looking for content creators, publishers, and website owners across all industries and verticals. There is an assurance of clarity every step along the way, including the data reporting, account management, and commission/payouts. Businesses get the easiest way to set up the affiliate marketing program, and it comes with maximum transparency. The registered affiliate gets instant access to the performance of LinkDaddy assets embedded across the blog.
The LinkDaddy affiliate program promises and delivers a win-win setup where the affiliate promotes our site in a subtle yet effective manner. There is no push for anything that demands compromising the UI or the navigation behavior of the affiliate website, never attempting to encroach on another brand. The website administrator will never get a request to put up LinkDaddy ads that overshadow any product listings or content. LinkDaddy benefits via this association as our services reach a wider audience via digital assets that the affiliate owns. Every time a browser clicks the affiliate link, visits our website, and purchases something, the affiliate earns a commission – a handy source of side income that does not need any special efforts or advertising dollars!
The LinkDaddy team takes care of every aspect of the affiliate program. There is no expectation from the affiliate to market our services, and most importantly, the payouts happen quickly without the need to email or contact us. The LinkDaddy team handles everything, right from processing the payments or dealing with any client questions. Not just the generous commissions, participants also get help with creating email templates and sales copies with first-hand access to LinkDaddy branded images and banners.
Unlike other affiliate programs that leave it to the participating website owners to find ways of boosting engagement, LinkDaddy offers a collaborative approach. This means teaming up for creating bridge pages – these webpages incorporate industry-best features to create traction for a targeted audience, enticing them to buy. This includes designing elements apart from videos that can often captivate a lot more than text. Combined with a smartly placed CTA button, such affiliate website pages offer mutual benefits.
If an affiliate is eying bigger returns from this relationship, there is room to pre-sell the pages, and again, LinkDaddy will help at every step along the way. This includes creating a pre-sell page that helps to engage and increase qualified leads. A higher click-through rate raises conversions for LinkDaddy and a bigger payout for the affiliate. There is more collaboration, i.e. to draft the presell page that captures how LinkDaddy addresses different business requirements and why its services are worth the investment.
Jeff Kohler, a user of LinkDaddy services, says, “This is one of those companies that you can trust has your back and best interest at heart. We did a long-term project. They were easy to work with and answered our questions.”
The Affiliate Dashboard provided by LinkDaddy integrates all affiliate elements under one roof, including affiliate links, QR codes, accessing images, banners, and payouts. The affiliate gets an unobstructed view of how all the affiliate entities are performing, including those that have high click-through rates and those that hardly engage any traffic. Our affiliate program commission rates are very competitive, starting at 10% for 0 to 25 referrals, and going all the way up to 15% for 26 to 50 referrals.
Every time a referral makes a purchase on the LinkDaddy site, the payout is generated. And this happens even if there is a shopping cart abandonment – another LinkDaddy affiliate feature that is hard to find anywhere else.
Setting the affiliate expectations right is critical! The affiliate is not expected to perform as a remote marketing team member, salesperson, or agent. Affiliate websites are merely participating in an online outreach and marketing program which enables sales for LinkDaddy and a commission for the participant. The terms and conditions don’t hide anything. As long as the affiliate is placing the links strategically across the blog posts and there is a clear call to action, there is not much to manage.
About LinkDaddy
Based out of Miami, Florida, LinkDaddy is a full-scale SEO services provider. The company provides effective search engine optimization strategies & solutions to create more online engagement for a brand. Whether it is a neighborhood business that wants to feature higher up in the local search results or a startup pursuing a better ranking for its YouTube videos, LinkDaddy provides customized packages for all SEO requirements. The agency provides end-to-end backlinking services that include tier 1 backlinks, do-follow backlinks, Google Stack backlinks, local SEO backlinks, and mass page website backlinks. Business owners can ask for LinkDaddy’s domain power booster services with the confidence of legitimate, white hat SEO practices only. With access to one of the world’s biggest niche blog networks, LinkDaddy can boost the relevance of web pages and other digital assets, helping business websites rank higher for different keywords and targeted locations. At all times, customers can opt for a no-obligation, zero-cost Free Trial to understand the ethical link-building services and the different service packages.
