New US-Việt Nam Cooperation Centre opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, May 24 -

US Embassy and officials from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened the US-Việt Nam Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of the US Embassy in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper, Assistant Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt, Acting President of Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam Phạm Lan Dung together opened the new US-Việt Nam Cooperation Centre on Tuesday at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam (DAV) in Hà Nội.

The new US-Việt Nam Cooperation Centre is a partnership between the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Hà Nội and the DAV and is located on the academy’s campus.

This partnership highlights not only the importance of the US-Việt Nam relationship, but demonstrates the US commitment to supporting the development of a strong, prosperous, and independent Việt Nam.

The US-Việt Nam Cooperation Centre at DAV joins the American Hangout at Thái Nguyên University as the second American Spaces partnership in northern Việt Nam, building on the success of American Centre Hà Nội’s popular STEM, English, career skills, women and youth empowerment, and environmental programming.

“It joins over 600 other American Spaces worldwide, which encourage open dialogue and build bridges of understanding by serving as study centres for students and communal spaces for those interested in American culture and values,” stated Ambassador Knapper at the opening ceremony event.

DAV’s acting chief Phạm Lan Dung thanked the US Embassy for selecting the academy as the site for the centre, calling it a positive contribution to bilateral ties between the two countries.

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General at Department of International Organisations, Đỗ Hùng Việt said the opening ceremony took place as Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had just had a successful trip to the US, stressing that the centre would help foster people-to-people exchanges and education and cultural values exchanges, a strong pillar in the relations.

This space inside DAV, open for academics, researchers, faculty, students, and the public, will be a platform for educational and cultural programming, research support and academic services.

It will support DAV’s American Studies program, English language studies, and leadership development, and provide information about the US and its foreign policy. — VNS