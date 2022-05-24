Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Continous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the continuous blood glucose monitoring market size is expected to grow from $9.94 billion in 2021 to $11.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The global continuous blood sugar monitoring market size is expected to reach $16.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the continuous blood glucose monitoring market going forward.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring market consists of sales of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used to track and monitor glucose levels in the blood. A continuous blood glucose monitoring device enables a person to better regulate glucose levels throughout the day and to experience fewer low blood glucose situations.

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market. Major companies operating in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market are focused on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Segments

The global continuous blood glucose monitoring market is segmented:

By Component: Insulin Pumps, Sensors, Transmitters, Receivers

By Application: Type 1 Diabetic Patients, Type 2 Diabetic Patients, Gestational Diabetes, Critical Care Patients

By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Others

By Geography: The global continuous blood glucose monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides continuous blood glucose monitoring global market overviews, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market analysis and forecasts market size and continuous blood glucose monitoring global market growth, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market share, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market segments and geographies, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market trends, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market players, continuous blood glucose monitoring global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The continuous blood glucose monitoring global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Roche, Lifescan, Medtronic, Abbott, GlySens Inc., Arkray, Senseonics Holdings Inc., Glysure limited, Nemaura, Tandem Diabetes Care, Goldsite Diagonostics Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo, and Orsense ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

