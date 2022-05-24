Gamification Market is Projected to Reach $95.5 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rewards & recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement and providing lucrative offers to customers & consumers drive the growth of the global gamification market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gamification market generated $9.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $95.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rewards & recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement and providing lucrative offers to customers & consumers drive the growth of the global gamification market. However, complexities in developing gamification application and short lifecycle of gamification restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, the adoption of AI for processing and presentation of personalized results present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (289 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/245

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the global gamification market, owing to rise in demand for mobile gaming apps and software.

Many large enterprises have adopted gamification solutions, and are increasing investments in gamification for wide range of applications from marketing to recruitment.

The trend is likely to be continued post-pandemic as well.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the gamification market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/245



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gamification market based on component, deployment type, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/245

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global gamification industry analyzed in the research include Ambition, Axonify, Inc., Bunchball, Inc., Callidus Software, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., Cut-e GmbH, G-Cube, Iactionable, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter