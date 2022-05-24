Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Fisheries Working Group Meeting #11

MAINE, May 31 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: May 31, 2022

Start Time: 12:30 PM

Location: Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority's Community Meeting Space, 15 Terminal Road Suite 200, Brunswick, Maine 04011

Meeting description/purpose:

This is an in-person meeting of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Fisheries Working Group. The meeting will be held at the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority's Community Meeting Space at 15 Terminal Road, Suite 200, Brunswick, ME 04011 from 12:30 - 4 pm.

From Maine DMR: Due to rapidly rising Covid case counts, participants are asked to consider masking up to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. Of course, if you are not feeling well, are a close contact to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or are awaiting PCR results, we ask that you please stay home.

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379