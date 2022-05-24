St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash - DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 23, 2022 / 06:13 PM
STREET: I-89 N
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 105.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lindsay Benoit
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Mustang
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Extensive
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michael Spear
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: Vibe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 23, 2022, at approximately 6:13 PM, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-89 N near MM105.8. Initial investigation revealed operator #2, Spear, was traveling north on I-89 in the passing lane.
Operator #1, Benoit, was traveling north in the passing lane behind Spear. As she came upon Spear’s vehicle, she began to drift over the rumble strip and side swiped his vehicle.
Both vehicles drifted off the west side of I-89 N and entered the median. The driver's side of Vehicle #1 crashed into a tree. Vehicle #1 overturned and came to an uncontrolled position of rest on its roof facing south. Vehicle #2 came to a controlled position of rest facing north near Vehicle #1.
During the investigation Troopers suspected Spear may have been under the influence of alcohol. Spear was arrested and processed for DUI and Driving with a suspended license. He was cited to Franklin County Criminal Court for 5/27/22 @ 1:00PM. A mugshot of Spear is included with this release.
Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Vermont DMV, Georgia Fire Department, and AmCare Rescue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St Albans State Police Barracks.