St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 23, 2022 / 06:13 PM

STREET: I-89 N

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 105.8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lindsay Benoit

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Mustang

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Extensive

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Spear

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: Vibe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 23, 2022, at approximately 6:13 PM, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-89 N near MM105.8. Initial investigation revealed operator #2, Spear, was traveling north on I-89 in the passing lane.

Operator #1, Benoit, was traveling north in the passing lane behind Spear. As she came upon Spear’s vehicle, she began to drift over the rumble strip and side swiped his vehicle.

Both vehicles drifted off the west side of I-89 N and entered the median. The driver's side of Vehicle #1 crashed into a tree. Vehicle #1 overturned and came to an uncontrolled position of rest on its roof facing south. Vehicle #2 came to a controlled position of rest facing north near Vehicle #1.

During the investigation Troopers suspected Spear may have been under the influence of alcohol. Spear was arrested and processed for DUI and Driving with a suspended license. He was cited to Franklin County Criminal Court for 5/27/22 @ 1:00PM. A mugshot of Spear is included with this release.

Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Vermont DMV, Georgia Fire Department, and AmCare Rescue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St Albans State Police Barracks.