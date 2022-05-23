Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,155 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1238 Printer's Number 1662

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1662

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1238

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, STREET, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI,

MAY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in

program, further providing for lawful use of medical

marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,

No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding

a definition to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

You just read:

Senate Bill 1238 Printer's Number 1662

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.