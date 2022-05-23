Senate Bill 1238 Printer's Number 1662
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1662
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1238
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, STREET, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI,
MAY 23, 2022
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 23, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in
program, further providing for lawful use of medical
marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,
No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding
a definition to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
