Senate Bill 1238 Printer's Number 1662

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1662

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1238

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, STREET, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI,

MAY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in

program, further providing for lawful use of medical

marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,

No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding

a definition to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

