Voters raise concerns over social issues: VFF President

Đỗ Văn Chiến, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, at the meeting of the third plenary session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly in Hà Nội Monday morning. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Presenting a report at the third plenary session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly in Hà Nội on Monday, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến listed a number of hot-button issues raised by voters.

Many were concerned about recent instances of stock market manipulation and issues with the corporate bond market, as well as education and individuals who take advantage of pandemic-related policies.

These were among the issues raised and recommended to the National Assembly (NA) and relevant agencies, said Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Presenting the report on the ideas and recommendations sent to the third session yesterday morning, Chiến said voters and people had expressed a consensus and highly appreciated the effective leadership of the Party, State, the Government and the Prime Minister in order to effectively implement state management tasks and socio-economic recovery and development.

Voters also expressed their trust in and appreciation of the Government and the Prime Minister for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in 2022, which was undertaken in a safe, scientific, reasonable and effective manner. They also praised the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control programme and vaccinations for children aged 5-12, which had contributed to stabilising lives and the socio-economic situation of the country, Chiến said.

Voters expressed displeasure and indignation at illegal acts of individuals and organisations taking advantage of pandemic-related policies for their own interest; a number of large-scale cases involving many ministries, agencies and localities and a number of cadres and party members who abetted and covered up the crime, reducing people's trust in the Party and State.

They hoped that the authorities would continue to expand the investigation, strictly handle the violators and promptly publicise and report on the results.

In the report, the president of VFF also said that voters highly appreciated the Government’s direction on the inspection of the use of the health insurance fund, the procurement of medical supplies, the bidding for medicines, and the detection of violations which were transferred to the Ministry of Public Security for investigation.

Voters called on agencies to strengthen communication to help people understand post-COVID-19 symptoms properly, as well as improve the quality of medical examination, treatment and care for people after being infected with COVID-19.

Regarding economic development, Chiến said voters expressed concern about challenges after the pandemic, as well as difficulties faced by businesses in some industries.

Bad debt and inflationary pressure were increasing due to rising input costs, such as petrol, oil, animal feed, raw materials and agricultural supplies.

The socio-economic recovery and development tasks had not achieved the desired results, while crime was still a pressing concern.

The stock market, real estate sector and corporate bonds still had potential risks. Some mistakes could lead to market manipulation, while some people, especially in remote areas, were still struggling to make ends meet.

Voters said that management of land was still not transparent and complete in terms of land use planning and there were delays in granting land use right certificates.

There were still issues with regulations on planning adjustment, land acquisition, support, compensation, resettlement and land auctions. Speculation had resulted in land price ‘fevers’ in many provinces and cities, affecting people's legal rights and interests, Chiến said.

Voters hoped the State would soon develop and deploy more effective solutions to ensure the stock market’s stable growth.

They were also concerned about employment and social insurance and called on the authorities to restore the labour market.

The president of VFF said voters highly appreciated efforts to tackle corruption and expected the Party and State to continuously implement the fight against corruption and the prevention of negative phenomena among officials; to perfect mechanisms, policies and laws on socio-economic management in an adequate and practical manner. VNS