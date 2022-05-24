Global Brand Roll-out For Tally Group
Fast-growing utility tech company adopts new brand as part of refreshed global growth strategy
We’re leading the charge to help retail energy businesses digitize, decentralize and decarbonize in a fast-changing sector.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility technology company Znalytics has rebranded globally to Tally Group, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Duncan announced today.
The rebrand follows the merger of Agility CIS with Tally Group in August 2021. Znalytics was wholly acquired by AgilityCIS in 2020. Together, the Group delivers innovative cloud-native SaaS solutions, combined with deep industry and local market expertise, to the retail energy sector globally.
“Moving to the a single brand, Tally Group, brand will make it easier for our global clients to benefit from the work we're doing across our products and the experience we've gained through operating in the world's most deregulated energy markets,” Duncan said.
“We’re leading the charge to help retail energy businesses digitize, decentralize and decarbonize in a fast-changing sector.”
Tally Group offers a comprehensive suite of innovative complex billing, digital and analytics solutions designed to meet globally diverse market and regulatory requirements, empower customers and reduce cost-to-serve.
Mari Reddy, President North America and Japan, said the Tally Group brand will be rolled out across the company’s website and US offices in Atlanta and Houston, as well as at its offices in Tokyo, Dubai and its delivery center of excellence in India. The company is already known as Tally Group in New Zealand and Australia.
“It’s exciting to be part of a high-growth company with a strong brand and significant global delivery capability,” he said.
Visit tally.co to learn more.
About Tally Group
At Tally Group, we put our energy into building world-leading utility technology that helps energy retailers reinvent how they operate. Our team of 460+ currently serve more than 110 clients across six countries.
