Here's a reminder of fishing season and rule changes for 2022
There were about 23 changes to seasons and bag limits throughout the state that took effect on Jan. 1. WIth many anglers taking their first fishing trips to some of their favorite fishing spots, here's a reminder of rule changes that are new for 2022.
Panhandle
- Pend Oreille River Boundary
Boundary changed for the Pend Oreille River boundaries to include: from Highway 95 bridge at Sandpoint downstream to Idaho-Washington border, including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water
- Lake Pend Oreille Creek Mouths
The 100-yard fishing closure removed at the mouths of Gold, North Gold, Granite and Trestle Creeks on Lake Pend Oreille
Clearwater
Southwest – Nampa
- Dick Knox Pond
Trophy bass regulations adopted where bass limit is 2, none under 20 inches
Magic Valley
-
Anderson Ranch Reservoir
Kokanee daily bag limit reduced from 25 to 15
-
Baker Lake
Minimum length and bait/barbless hook restrictions removed, but maintained the 2-trout limit
Southeast
- Southeast Idaho “No Motors” Restrictions
“No motors” restrictions removed on Bannock Reservoir, Winder Reservoir and Dike Lake
- Southeast Idaho “Electric Motors Only” Restrictions
“Electric motors only” restrictions removed at Foster Reservoir
- Weston Reservoir Boating Restrictions
Boating access restrictions will be posted locally at the reservoir as a condition of access through private property, and will not appear in the fishing regulations
- Kokanee Creek Fishing Closure
Existing fishing closures on Kokanee Creek removed
- Portneuf River
Open fishing on the section near Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge
- Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond and Montpelier Rearing Pond
General fishing seasons and limits adopted, increasing the trout limit from 2 to 6 per day
- Blackfoot Reservoir
Size, bag and possession limit restrictions removed for bass
- Bear Lake
Harvest of either adipose fin-clipped (hatchery origin) or unclipped (wild origin) Bonneville cutthroat trout allowed. The 2-trout daily bag limit remains the same.
- Snake River (section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam)
Simplified seasons and limits by changing gamefish harvest, bait and barbless hook restrictions as follows:
Oct. 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release. Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15 – trout limit is 2
Upper Snake
-
Henrys Lake
Current fishing season extended from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Feb. 14 (the trout limit is 2), and adopted a new catch/release season from Feb. 15 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend (the trout limit is 0, catch-and-release)
Salmon
- Lemhi and Pahsimeroi rivers
The 14-inch minimum length limit on trout was removed, but maintains no harvest of cutthroat trout
- Stanley Lake
The lake trout daily bag limit was reduced. Of the 6-trout bag limit, only 2 may be lake trout.