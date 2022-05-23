Concierge Auctions and Corcoran’s Kristen Routh-Silberman Host Exclusive Dinner for Las Vegas Luxury Real Estate Agents

Concierge Auctions and top agent Kristen Routh-Silberman of Corcoran Global Living hosted luxury real estate agents in Las Vegas, Nevada for a private dinner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Concierge Auctions and top agent Kristen Routh-Silberman of Corcoran Global Living hosted luxury real estate agents in Las Vegas, Nevada for a private dinner at La Stega to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board, Routh-Silberman has extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process, as well as a proven track record with Concierge Auctions and the Las Vegas real estate market, and provides insights to guide the firm in regard to its relationship to the brokerage community.

“The value of agent relationships in our business is immeasurable,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development. “After working with Kristen for several years, I knew she would be perfect to connect with for hosting this agent dinner in Las Vegas.”

Routh-Silberman is an agent representing luxury clientele in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. Holding the highest residential sale in Las Vegas, she has a strong focus on international exposure, and has served as a Las Vegas expert on broadcast television including a number of HGTV programs, E! Entertainment, and CNBC.

“I have had the pleasure of being a part of the Concierge Auctions’ family for many years. When (I was) asked to host this dinner, I knew it would be a success. I was thrilled to introduce the Concierge Auctions’ team to other agents in the Las Vegas market, and am looking forward to our future auctions together,” stated Routh-Silberman.

The dinner consisted of 20-plus luxury real estate agents in Las Vegas sharing insights on the agent tools for success and introductions to Concierge Auctions’ high-end auction process. As Concierge Auctions continues to expand their Corporate Development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About the Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.