Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., Iowa City, Iowa, to merge with Iowa First Bancshares Corp., and thereby indirectly acquire First National Bank of Muscatine, both of Muscatine, Iowa, and First National Bank in Fairfield, Fairfield, Iowa.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

