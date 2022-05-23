Philip N. Jefferson sworn in as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Dr. Philip N. Jefferson took the oath of office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Monday. The oath was administered by Chair Jerome H. Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden nominated Dr. Jefferson on January 13, 2022. He was confirmed as a Board member by the United States Senate on May 11, and his term expires on January 31, 2036.

A biography of each Board member is available on the Board's website here.

