4EZPool.com is proud to announce financing for all EZ Pools

The easy and affordable EZ Pool just got easier and more affordable.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since our inception, EZ Pool Products Inc. has been an online retailer offering made-to-order EZ Pools, providing more sizes, colors, and options than all our competitors combined.

“Think of a traditional in-ground pool,” Explains Simon LeCree, Sales Manager for EZ Pool Products Inc. “Designed to your exact needs. Every EZ Pool is made exactly the same why, to order. Really the first provider of such a unique aspect in the USA.”

And along the way, PayPal has been our valued partner. “Their secure platform,” explains Fadia Lawrence. “makes accepting online payments easier for us. PayPal has already done the due diligence before we receive the order. And PayPal offers one of the easiest ways to integrate their ordering process into our website.” In other words, you, the customer, can order from a verified and established company online, and EZ Pool Products knows the order has also been confirmed and checked before comes through. And now, PayPal is offering excellent financing options.

To start, registered PayPal users, that shop for an EZ Pool through 4ezpool.com are offered financing options (OAC) at checkout. Depending on your budget, these options can be six months same as cash, or longer terms. So now, families can quickly get an EZ Pool for the summer and take advantage of several options that fit their budget.

Not a PayPal user? No worries. The PayPal checkout process allows users to checkout as guests without a PayPal account. However, financing is only offered to registered PayPal users.

