LendVer Reviews Stearns Bank N.A. and Names it the 2022 Best Business Bank Account Provider

Stearns Bank N.A. named the 2022 Best Business Bank Account Provider

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in business banking

Stearns Bank’s FDIC-insured BusinessSmart™ checking account is a must for any business owner looking for a transparent business checking account that earns above-market interest” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2022 Best Business Bank Account, and has selected St. Cloud, MN based Stearns Bank National Association.

Founded in 1912, the bank was acquired by Norm Skalicky in 1964. His daughter Kelly Skalicky became president in 2018, and later was named president and CEO. As a commercial bank primarily focused on cultivating and supporting the success of its business owner clients, Stearns Bank has built a reputation of integrity and financial excellence underscored by its mottos of We get the job done® and We answer on the first ring.

Stearns Bank offers industry-leading resources, interest earning options, and rewards to its business banking customers via its BusinessSmart™ Checking, BusinessSmart™ Market Savings, Certificates of Deposit (CD), and StearnsConnect™ platform. Stearns Bank has accumulated numerous favorable reviews and awards during its decades of operation, including recognition as one of the top-performing banks in the nation and one of the best banks to work for. Stearns Bank also offers comprehensive business, real estate, and equipment financing through its South End Capital division.

Stearns Bank’s FDIC-insured BusinessSmart™ checking and savings accounts are a must for any business owner looking for transparent business accounts that earn above-market interest, offer cash-back rewards, have no hidden fees, and no minimum balance requirement. “LendVer’s recognition of Stearns Bank as a market-leader reinforces our mission of offering trailblazing business banking products that help business owners of all kinds achieve their greatest ambitions,” said Heather Plumski, Executive Vice President of Stearns Bank N.A.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Stearns Bank N.A. amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best service providers. Those business owners interested in reviewing checking, savings, CD, and merchant services options through Stearns Bank N.A., can do so by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process and Best Lenders and Service Providers are selected on a merit basis. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.