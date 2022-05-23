StopWarNFT Saves Lives and Changes Landscape of Charity-Driven NFT Projects

The project is one of the only NFTs aimed at supporting victims of war.

WARSAW, POLAND, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with charity-driven NFTs, StopWarNFT is going one step further with its project designed to help Russia-Ukraine War victims in more ways than one. StopWarNFT is a utility driven , visionary NFT project in Metaverse utilizing a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain with varying traits and rarities. With a company slogan that states, “be the change,” the project’s mission is to raise funds for charities and make world a better place.While there are numerous NFTs that donate part of their proceeds to charities, what truly sets StopWarNFT apart from others is that its aim is to specifically raise funds that support victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. By providing efforts to promote pacifist endeavours, StopWarNFT is seeking to change the outcome of the current Russia-Ukraine war and, by establishing StopWar Organisation in the future, it can also prevent wars from emerging – simply by promoting peace around the world. At its core, the project boasts a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on Ukrainian war soldiers and heroes, with anti-war symbols and pacifist emblems to show aversion to the war.“Nowadays, charities are becoming aware of the Metaverse, with many of them already accepting payments in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum,” says one of StopWarNFT’s founders, Krzysztof Wozniak. “By doing so, this enables them to generate more donations than ever before – which is great news for charities around the world. What we are doing is along the same lines, but our sole mission is to help support and even end war, particularly in the Ukraine.”Inspiration for StopWarNFT came when Wozniak and his friend, Piotr Paprocki, saw a dire need for this type of project at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, as many war refugees found shelter in their home country of Poland. Having many friends, co-workers, and family members who lived in Ukraine, the dynamic duo knew they needed to use their skills in technology to create a charity driven NFT project that would support victims of war, while enabling them to practice their lifelong values of giving back.Since its inception, the project has gained many followers on its social media pages and popular Discord channel. As such, Wozniak and Paprocki have noticed that other charities are also helping to spread the word about StopWarNFT – a testament to the project’s immense power and notoriety.“StopWarNFT has the potential to become one of the greatest charity NFT projects of the year,” says Paprocki. “We invite anyone to join our Discord channel, which offers a wonderful community of people who are happy to support the project and newcomers who are starting their NFT journey.”Minting for the project will have 2 stages: pre-sale on 7th of July with price of 0.04 ETH and official minting on 14th of July with price of 0.05 ETH.For more information about StopWarNFT, please visit https://www.stopwarnft.io/ or visit the project’s Twitter page About StopWarNFTStopWarNFT was founded by Master of Economics, Krzysztof Wozniak and tech student, Piotr Paprocki. Wozniak boasts five years of study at Warsaw School of Economics, three years’ experience as International Manager at a tech company, and one year as a successful business owner. Paprocki is currently studying technology and is a highly skilled crypto geek and coder.The project consists of much more than a storyline and includes features such as a well-planned roadmap and whitepaper. Not only that, but owners of StopWarNFT spent their own resources in order to drive the community forward through promotion, giveaways, contests, and marketing development. Additionally, profit sharing of the project is clearly stated, with 50% of the project’s revenue being directly transferred to the charity organisations listed on the website ( https://www.stopwarnft.io/charitylist/ ), and 40% being spent on marketing and indirect transfers to charities – with the help of influencers, war victims, and Ukrainian people. Lastly, 10% of the project is to be spent on revenues for creators, developers, and marketers. The exact share of project spending will be made available to public through weekly and monthly reports.Twitter: https://twitter.com/StopWarNFT2022 Discord: https://discord.gg/CwdgfBQXf4 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stopwarnft/