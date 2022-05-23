Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline constitutes 25+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline treatment therapies.

active players working to develop Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline treatment therapies. Some of the key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia treatment options include Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, BioLineRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Enliven Therapeutics , Inhibikase Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, MacroGenics, Xencor, In8bio Inc, Amgen, Orca Biosystems, Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Nohla Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Ascentage Pharma, Xspray Pharma, Sana Biotechnology, Terns Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoForge, and many others.

, and many others. Essential Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapies such as Navtemadlin (KRT-232), Ropeginterferon alfa 2b (BESREMi), Motixafortide, Ruxolitinib, Vodobatinib, IkT 001Pro, ELVN-001, KDS-1001, MGD024, EAGD T-cell infusion, XmAb 14045, HQP1351, KF-1601, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. Navtemadlin (KRT-232) is a novel, potent, and selective oral MDM2 inhibitor which is being developed by Kartos Therapeutics . Currently, the drug is undergoing an Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase I/II Study of the Safety and Efficacy of KRT-232 Combined with a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ph+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).

is a novel, potent, and selective oral MDM2 inhibitor which is being developed by . Currently, the drug is undergoing an Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase I/II Study of the Safety and Efficacy of KRT-232 Combined with a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ph+ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). Ropeginterferon alfa-2b was discovered by PharmaEssentia Corp . based in Taiwan. BESREMi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) is a novel, long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon. Its pharmacokinetic properties offer a new level of tolerability.

was discovered by . based in Taiwan. BESREMi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) is a novel, long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon. Its pharmacokinetic properties offer a new level of tolerability. In November 2021 , Innovent Biologics and Ascentage Pharma announced that the novel drug olverembatinib has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test.

, and announced that the novel drug olverembatinib has been approved by the (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test. In December 2021 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced that an abstract on the clinical data of vodobatinib will be presented at 63rd ASH annual meeting. The majority of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia patients enrolled in the Phase I study had failed ≥3 TKIs. Similar anti-leukemic activity (major cytogenetic response ≥60%) was observed in CML-CP patients with or without prior ponatinib treatment. The current abstract provided longer-term safety and efficacy updates to vodobatinib therapy. Vodobatinib has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for Chronic Myeloid treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency.

announced that an abstract on the clinical data of vodobatinib will be presented at 63rd ASH annual meeting. The majority of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia patients enrolled in the had failed ≥3 TKIs. Similar anti-leukemic activity (major cytogenetic response ≥60%) was observed in CML-CP patients with or without prior ponatinib treatment. The current abstract provided and efficacy updates to vodobatinib therapy. Vodobatinib has been granted for Chronic Myeloid treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency. In March 2022 , Inhibikase Therapeutics provided a reported update on IkT-001Pro , the Company's prodrug formulation of Imatinib mesylate, designed as a potentially safer, better-tolerated treatment for Imatinib-sensitive cancers such as stable-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). The Company is completing clinical batch manufacturing of pill formulated IkT-001Pro and conducting required stability studies and expects to submit the IND for IkT-001Pro in the second quarter of 2022. IkT-001Pro has received Orphan Drug Designation for stable-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and will follow the development pathway for FDA Approval through the 505(b)(2) regulation.

, provided a reported update on , the Company's prodrug formulation of Imatinib mesylate, designed as a potentially safer, better-tolerated treatment for Imatinib-sensitive cancers such as stable-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). The Company is completing clinical batch manufacturing of pill formulated IkT-001Pro and conducting required stability studies and expects to submit the for IkT-001Pro in the second quarter of 2022. IkT-001Pro has received for stable-phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and will follow the development pathway for FDA Approval through the GDA-301 is an investigational genetically modified NAM-NK cell therapy candidate aimed at targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors being developed by Gamida Cell. In May 2022, a poster presented by Gamida Cell presented a poster titled “GDA-301: Engineered NAM-NK Cells via CISH Knockout and Membrane-Bound IL-15 Expression Increases Cytotoxicity Against Malignancies,” demonstrated that after six hours of co-culture with chronic myelogenous leukemia (K562) or multiple myeloma (RPMI) cell line, GDA-301, a combined genetic manipulation of CISH gene editing and the engineered expression of mb IL-15, showed increased cytotoxicity compared with control NAM-NK cells.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Therapies

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline landscape.



Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) is a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells and tends to progress slowly over many years. It can occur at any age but is most common in older adults around 60-65 years of age. In Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, the spongy material inside some bones (bone marrow) produces too many myeloid cells – immature white blood cells that are not fully developed and do not work properly. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia signs and symptoms does not usually appear in early stages. These can be picked up only during tests carried out for another reason. As the condition develops, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia symptoms can include tiredness, weight loss, night sweats, tenderness and swelling in the left side of your tummy, feeling full after small meals, pale skin, and shortness of breath. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia diagnosis usually begins with a routine blood test called a complete blood count (CBC). Chronic Myeloid Leukemia risk factors include aspects such as radiation exposure, age and gender as well. Historically, it is observed that Chronic Myeloid Leukemia survival rate of patients was 3-5 years from the time of diagnosis. Currently, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia life expectancy is considered to be 5 or more years.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Assessment

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Navtemadlin/ KRT-232 Kartos Therapeutics Phase I/II Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitor Oral Ropeginterferon alfa 2b AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals Phase III Interferon alpha-2 replacement Subcutaneous Motixafortide Biokine Therapeutics/BioLineRx Phase II CXCR4 receptor antagonist Subcutaneous Ruxolitinib Incyte Corporation/Novartis Phase II Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor Oral IkT 001Pro Inhibikase Therapeutics Pre-Clinical Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors NA KDS-1001 Kiadis Pharma Phase I Natural killer cell replacement;Immunologic cytotoxicity Parenteral ELVN-001 Enliven Therapeutics Phase I Phosphotransferase inhibitors Oral Vodobatinib Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Phase I/II Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral MGD 024 MacroGenics Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulant Parenteral XmAb14045 Xencor, Inc. Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulant Intravenous

Learn more about the novel and emerging Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapies @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Molecule Type : Small molecules, Oligonucleotide, Peptide

: Small molecules, Oligonucleotide, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Mechanism of Action: Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; CXCR4 receptor antagonists; Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; Interferon alpha-2 replacement, Phosphotransferase inhibitor, and Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitor, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulant.

Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; CXCR4 receptor antagonists; Janus kinase 1 inhibitor; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor; Interferon alpha-2 replacement, Phosphotransferase inhibitor, and Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitor, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulant. Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Companies : Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, BioLineRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Enliven Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, MacroGenics, Xencor, In8bio Inc, Amgen, Orca Biosystems, Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Nohla Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Ascentage Pharma, Xspray Pharma, Sana Biotechnology, Terns Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoForge, and many others.

: Kartos Therapeutics, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, BioLineRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Enliven Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, MacroGenics, Xencor, In8bio Inc, Amgen, Orca Biosystems, Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Nohla Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Ascentage Pharma, Xspray Pharma, Sana Biotechnology, Terns Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoForge, and many others. Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Navtemadlin (KRT-232), Ropeginterferon alfa 2b (BESREMi), Motixafortide, Ruxolitinib, Vodobatinib, IkT 001Pro, ELVN-001, KDS-1001, MGD024, EAGD T-cell infusion, XmAb 14045, HQP1351, KF-1601, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Ropeginterferon alfa 2b: AOP Orphan Pharmaceutical 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 MGD 024: MacroGenics 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 8.1 IkT 001Pro: Inhibikase Therapeutics 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia - Unmet Needs 12 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

For further information on the current Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Ongoing Clinical Trials

Interested to know more about the recent oncology breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

