Global Natural Rubber Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 26350 By 2027 | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Healthy CAGR, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

Global "Natural Rubber Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Natural Rubber market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

Global Natural Rubber key players include Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Vietnam Rubber Group, Southland Holding, etc.

China is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by Europe, and India, both have a share over 20 percent.

In terms of product, Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Medical, Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.



In 2020, the global Natural Rubber market size was US$ 22360 million and it is expected to reach US$ 26350 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

Von Bundit

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Southland Holding

Thai Hua Rubber

Vietnam Rubber Group

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

Tong Thai Rubber Group

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Ravasco

Halcyon Agri

Feltex

Unitex Rubber

Indolatex Jaya Abadi

Kurian Abraham

Hevea-Tec

KLPK

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

C.W. Mackie

Enghuat Industries

Basil Rubber Factory

Edathala Polymers

Kavanar Latex

Paesukchuen Rubber

Ba Phuc Rubber

Sinochem International Corporation

China Hainan Rubber Industry Group

Yunnan State Farms Group

Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group

Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

Getah Indus

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)

Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

Latex

Others

Automotive (Non-Tire Applications)

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Natural Rubber market?

What was the size of the emerging Natural Rubber market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Natural Rubber market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Natural Rubber market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Natural Rubber market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Natural Rubber market?

