/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the golf outfit market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 7.2%, from USD 979.2 million in 2022 to USD 1957.1 million through 2032. The rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth of the golf outfit market. Many tournaments were postponed or canceled due to the implementation of lockdown and other sorts of restrictions, making the demand for golf outfits fall. There has been a decline in participation as a result of the tournament cancellations, which has resulted in a drop in golf outfit sales. The global golf outfit market share is being impacted by falling overall revenue.



Demand for golf increases as more people deal with obesity and strive to counteract its effects. People's desire to be active and healthy as they age pushes them to participate in various activities, including golf, to maintain their physical and mental health and fitness. It improves the golf outfit market statistics.

To increase their product line and provide a greater range of possibilities, the leading golf outfit manufacturers always produce new and unique golf outfits with fresh designs, vibrant colors, and styles. Customers have been urged to spend money on these things, resulting in the high adoption of golf outfits.

Manufacturers are developing shoe styles that incorporate materials that improve ventilation. These factors contribute to higher golf outfit market revenue, improving the overall golf outfit market statistics.

Various industries experienced supply chain delays around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several sectors saw their expansion halted due to the pandemic since the demand for their products fell dramatically. The government implemented stringent travel restrictions, which disrupted the supply chain and impeded golf outfit market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

The golf outfit market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032 due to the adoption of healthy lifestyle choices.

The CAGR for the top wear segment of the product type category in the golf outfit market is anticipated to be 5.2% through 2032.

In the golf outfit market, the United States is estimated to outpace the other regions through 2032, by rising at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies profiled in the golf outfit market are Adidas AG, Callaway Golf Company, Under Armour, Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Kering S.A, Ralph and others

The research offers a detailed competition analysis of these top golf outfit market competitors, including company biographies, recent developments, and important golf outfit market strategies.

Recent Development:

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

ADIDAS partnered with MANORS, a London-based golf label, in July 2021. This collaboration is intended to provide new, affordable, and fashionable golf apparel for the future generation of golfers.

William Murray Golf partnered with Assembled Brands, a financial services firm, in May of 2021. The Austin-based firm would be able to expand its exclusive product pipeline as a result of this partnership.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Hats

Shoes

Other Accessories





By Consumer Orientation:

Female

Male

Kids





By Buyer Type:

Individual

Institutional

Promotional





By Sales Channel:

Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4. Global Golf Outfits Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…

