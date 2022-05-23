TDH Brings New Roofing Solutions to Omaha Property Owners
TDH Contracting is bringing a refreshing change to commercial and residential roofing solutions and services for Omaha.
We contracted TDH to mud/tape and texture our basement ceiling. We felt we received a very fair price and the crews that came to work on it were very respectful and worked hard and quickly.”OMAHA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overall health of a roof can impact the evaluation of a home up for sale apart from affecting its insulation performance and the ability to protect against the elements. With easier access to information online, homeowners are also getting more educated about the roofing marketplace, such as green or solar roofing, long-term sustainability, and the emergence of new materials. For many property managers, the problem is often not the cost of roofing repairs but the struggle to find a nearby roofer who can create the best outcomes by blending local expertise with the latest roofing technologies.
— Sarina McNeel REALTOR Better Homes and Gardens RE
TDH Contracting strives to meet such demands, using its experience of having completed many roofing projects in Nebraska, Florida, and Idaho. The company’s portfolio contains many residential and commercial roofing services.
Commercial roofing can present more challenges compared to a privately-owned property. Commercial units often need to be upgraded within a strict deadline and this can include reroofing or exhaustive repairs. Hiring a roofing contractor seems like the best option but then, there can be issues. Some roofers might not be able to provide the clarity between roofing repairs, reroofing, or basic roofing maintenance that can improve the overall aesthetics. The decision-making can take a beating since the costs associated with every type of roofing work are different. Real estate agents who have to flip a property quickly or interior decorators who are working with a home improvement budget need the clarity to ensure the financials of the project are not disturbed.
This is where TDH Contracting can help since its team of roofers can provide an honest audit without hiding any details. From savings that can be made by choosing a better alternative to a traditional roofing material to sharing insight knowledge about flat roofs, metal roofs, shingle roofs, and aging roofs, a TDH roofing contractor can help property managers make well-informed decisions.
Omaha climate can take a toll on the roof with the weather conditions oscillating from warm, hot, and humid summers to snowy winters. A roofing business should be able to provide clear solutions to Omaha homeowners, ensuring the roofing stands strong in all seasons and is easy to maintain. TDH roofers address such demands with Storm Master Shake shingles that offer higher impact resistance and wind resistance apart from the architectural, designer style. Similarly, there are Pinnacle Pristine shingles and Castlebrook shingles that are rated for tolerating different wind resistance. TDH offers Omaha residents the freedom to choose from more roofing styles and types, ranging from slate shingles to three-tab shingles.
Just like plumbing, roofing services are often sought from service providers located in the vicinity. These small businesses are rooted in a community, and they tend to have more familiarity with local weather challenges or the problem with roofing materials that have been traditionally used in a city. With people often making ‘near me’ searches on Google to find the best roofing contractor in Omaha, there is every chance of corporate roofing companies showing up on the search results as they can afford to spend big on online ads, overshadowing equally good and perhaps, more affordable roofers from nearby locations. This is why it is important to scan through local directories where it is easy to find trustworthy neighborhood roofing businesses.
Even after the best roofing job has been completed, there can be a demand for a quick fix that requires a quick visit from the contractor. This is not always due to poor quality of work but just a post-installation follow-up that is often needed when new roofs are laid or when aged roofs have been repaired. A local roofing contractor is more likely to attend such calls quickly and get the job done within a reasonable time. The variations in building regulations can be difficult to understand as the policies can change and often, the updates are not put out clearly for the public. A local roofing contractor is more likely to stay updated with the changes and ensure that no building code is flouted when laying a new roof or using new roofing materials.
TDH Contracting brings the local expertise to its roofing projects across Omaha, ensuring that property owners are also informed about emerging choices in the marketplace. The TDH team can be trusted to share their knowledge about emerging roofing options, recommended slope, installation pains, project completion deadlines, product lifespan, warranties, after-care requirements, and certifications for roofing treatments/technologies.
About TDH Contracting
Since starting its operations in 2002, TDH Contracting has grown into a full-service roofing business. Its team of experienced roofers can take upon the toughest storm damage restoration or gutter replacement projects. TDH has served thousands of residents across eastern Nebraska, and each project has been delivered with superior quality control. From roofing upgrades to repairs, reroofing, and maintenance to replacements, the TDH team takes the onus of completing the project, from start to finish with clearly communicated costs and time-based schedules. The expertise of TDH also includes guidance for insurance adjuster processes to help homeowners. Not just roofing solutions, TDH is also a specialist contractor for drywall and siding works, working for home improvement and repair projects, along with tending to larger-scale commercial properties.
TDH Contracting
2513 River Rd Dr, Waterloo,
NE 68069, United States
+14023193401
Travis Harlow
TDH Contracting
+1 402-319-3401
email us here