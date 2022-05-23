Laird & Son Pre-summer AC Service Helps Ontario Prepare for High Temperatures
Laird & Son Heating & Air Conditioning
BBB accredited Laird & Son provides air conditioner installation, repair, servicing, and maintenance across the Greater Toronto area.
My furnace stopped working and within a few hours a technician was at my house, identified and fixed the problem. Great communication and good quality work. Definitely use Laird & Son in the future.”GREATER TORONTO AREA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer season is approaching for Toronto’s residents, and it is recommended that people ensure the status of their air conditioning systems. Before cranking the AC unit, it is important to get it professionally serviced. Unlike some home appliances that are used for a few minutes or a couple of hours, cooling systems run continuously for hours, many times for the entire day when temperatures soar. A timely servicing ensures that in the lead up to constant usage, the AC is inspected, serviced, and repaired for optimum performance. Laird & Son Heating & Air Conditioning is among the leading heating and cooling contractors in Toronto with a reputation that has been built and preserved over decades of serving families and businesses in the North Toronto area.
— Athanasios Gouliaras
There are many air conditioning brands and homeowners might stick to the traditional choices or try out the newest cooling systems. It becomes vital that the AC servicing business is able to handle all types of air conditioning technologies, seamlessly shifting from the conventional setup to something that is still new to the marketplace. Laird & Son is one such trusted air conditioner servicing company that caters to residential cooling systems and commercial property owners across Toronto. Decades of experience in the niche means that the Laird & Son steam has handled scores of cooling systems, including compact split AC units, ductless air Toronto conditioners, and homes with attic cooling setups or extensive ductwork.
AC servicing requirements of property managers who rent out the accommodation can be more demanding than that of a household unit. Commercially managed buildings need a more extensive AC maintenance schedule along with the assurance of prompt availability if there is a breakdown or if the cooling performance just does not catch up. Laird & Son is the preferred AC servicing provider for many Toronto homes, workplaces, professionally managed buildings, and offices. The quality of work has been recognized with more than 600 Google Maps reviews.
A professional AC servicing schedule does a lot more than merely maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature—it is vital for healthy indoor air quality. Often, it is not the AC unit itself but the duct system that needs methodical cleaning. The Laird & Son team provides such services, ensuring customers are first educated about the need for any billed service. They also handle quick installations, better done before it is summertime across Ontario and the usual rush for nearby AC technicians gets a bit crazy.
A common demand is the servicing of ductless cooling systems. Laird & Son provides dedicated technicians for such jobs, understanding that the duct-less system needs to be maintained in pristine condition to ensure it does not cause a hike in the energy bills. The team at Laird & Son makes thorough inspections to identify problems like clogged condensers, dirty air filters, or an underperforming evaporator coil.
When searching for Toronto air conditioning repairs and services providers on search engines like Google, people might come across business ads that overwhelm the search results. These are often bigger companies that have nationwide operations. However, a corporate-controlled service pattern might not offer the insight a local AC technician can.
Laird & Son provides the service structure associated with the bigger air conditioning service providers but with more transparency, clear communication, and invaluable insight. For instance, AC units located near a furnace air system, in the basement, or on the rooftop present different maintenance challenges. The one-fix-for-all approach might not work. The Laird & Son team shares such information, helping customers understand different aspects of their AC’s performance. This might go beyond the scope of immediate repairs, like understanding indoor humidity levels that need to be controlled along with the heat to maintain a comfortable temperature inside. The AC specialists at Laird & Son can help homeowners understand why they should consider using a dehumidifier, and how not doing so can put more stress on their utility bills.
About LD
Laird & Son Fuels Ltd. is a family-owned & operated company with more than seven decades of repairing, installing, and servicing heating & cooling systems across the GTA. A trusted heating, furnace, and air conditioning company operating from Toronto, Laird & Son is one of the earliest independent dealers for Lennox in Canada. The range of services includes emergency boiler repairs, furnace repairs, tankless water heater repair, and air conditioner service & installations. The company also provides oil furnace servicing and new tank installations apart from automatic fuel delivery. The strong service structure across the GTA, includes taking upon urgent appointments in Richmond Hill, Markham, North York, East York, Scarborough, and Downtown Toronto.
Andrew Powell
Laird & Son Heating & Air Conditioning
+1 4164212121
email us here
Laird and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Services in North Toronto Canada