Amaro CBD Introduces Powerful New Line of Health & Cosmetic Products

Experts in sustainable farming and agriculture, the father and son team of Tom and Marcos Amaro cultivate and grow top quality hemp CBD in Visalia California.

VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-owned and operated California-based Amaro CBD is pleased to announce its revolutionary line of CBD infused beauty and wellness products. With many years of experience in the industry, the Amaro family has lived and worked in Visalia for generations, and began growing hemp in 2019. According to Tom Amaro, the family’s main goal is to provide consumers with the finest quality CBD products.“We grow the hemp ourselves and process it locally,” says Tom. “We only use food-grade ingredients, and are totally committed to providing the best quality products to our customers.”“CBD is a powerful product,” adds Marcos. “It can be a source of health, healing and beauty. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, especially in view of all the glowing reviews we’ve been receiving from our customers!”The company teamed up with expert herbalist April Lancaster for the creation of their new health and cosmetic products. With 20 years of experience crafting organic, natural health and beauty products, April is responsible for distilling the raw hemp into full-spectrum CBD oil before combining it with all-natural and organic apothecary herbs, oils, and ingredients, designed to enhance natural beauty and cultivate holistic wellness.One of Amaro CBD’s best-selling products is PROVIDE Under Eye Serum, recognized as the Crème de la Crème of the Amaro Beauty Line. Chock full of high-quality natural oils, this serum was created to energize skin, even out skin tone, and reduce the appearance of under-eye circles and bags.The company also offers two gift boxes, The BEAUTY Box and the WELLNESS Box, each of which contains a selection of favorite CBD infused products, along with a wide variety of other items.Made entirely from organic ingredients, non-GMO, non-toxic, sustainably farmed and not tested on animals, Amaro products are suitable for all skin types. For more information, or to shop, visit the website at https://www.amarocbd.com/ About the CompanyCalifornia-based, family-owned Amaro CBD offers guaranteed quality hemp-infused beauty and wellness products using only all-natural, organic and herbal ingredients.