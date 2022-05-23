20220520-ems-week-pr

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — Across Florida, thousands of emergency medical service (EMS) responders serve with passion, commitment, and dedication while providing lifesaving care during a person’s hour of greatest need. The Florida Department of Health (Department) is proud to say that the EMS professionals in Florida most certainly exemplify the 2022 EMS Week theme: Rising to the Challenge.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS responders and the vital work they do in our communities. EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the contributions made by Florida’s EMS responders, who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services at the front lines of health care.

EMS agencies statewide have risen to the challenge of natural disasters, COVID-19, and the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“These unprecedented events have demonstrated the multifaceted capabilities of EMS responders and highlighted their place at the intersection of public health, public safety, and health care,” said EMS Bureau Chief Steve McCoy.

EMS agencies continue to evolve and innovate. Several have developed community-based health management approaches, telemedicine, and other forward-thinking medical delivery programs. These approaches fully integrate EMS agencies with their local health care system and allow them to identify illness and mitigate the risk of injury, provide care and follow-up of chronic conditions, and improve community health monitoring. These pioneering approaches and dedication should be acknowledged and celebrated.

“I would like to thank the EMTs, paramedics, critical care RNs, 911 telecommunicators, and those who make up the EMS family for their service to Floridians and wish you all a happy EMS Week,” said State EMS Medical Director Dr. Angus M. Jameson. “Your dedication, adaptability, professionalism, and the expert care you provide your patients is an outstanding example of what a dedicated group of people serving the public can achieve.”

