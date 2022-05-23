Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,932 in the last 365 days.

20220520-ems-week-pr


Contact:
 Communications Office
 NewsMedia@flhealth.gov
 850-245-4111

Tallahassee, Fla. — Across Florida, thousands of emergency medical service (EMS) responders serve with passion, commitment, and dedication while providing lifesaving care during a person’s hour of greatest need. The Florida Department of Health (Department) is proud to say that the EMS professionals in Florida most certainly exemplify the 2022 EMS Week theme: Rising to the Challenge.  

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS responders and the vital work they do in our communities. EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the contributions made by Florida’s EMS responders, who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services at the front lines of health care.  

EMS agencies statewide have risen to the challenge of natural disasters, COVID-19, and the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“These unprecedented events have demonstrated the multifaceted capabilities of EMS responders and highlighted their place at the intersection of public health, public safety, and health care,” said EMS Bureau Chief Steve McCoy

EMS agencies continue to evolve and innovate. Several have developed community-based health management approaches, telemedicine, and other forward-thinking medical delivery programs. These approaches fully integrate EMS agencies with their local health care system and allow them to identify illness and mitigate the risk of injury, provide care and follow-up of chronic conditions, and improve community health monitoring. These pioneering approaches and dedication should be acknowledged and celebrated. 

“I would like to thank the EMTs, paramedics, critical care RNs, 911 telecommunicators, and those who make up the EMS family for their service to Floridians and wish you all a happy EMS Week,” said State EMS Medical Director Dr. Angus M. Jameson. “Your dedication, adaptability, professionalism, and the expert care you provide your patients is an outstanding example of what a dedicated group of people serving the public can achieve.”

 

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

 

You just read:

20220520-ems-week-pr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.