Specialty Paper Market To Reach USD 71.24 Billion By 2030

The rapidly evolving packaging mechanisms and substantial growth of the e-commerce and logistics business across the globe are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Specialty Paper Market size is estimated to reach USD 36.77 billion from USD 41.49 Billion in 2021, delivering a CAGR of 6.20% through 2030. The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce & logistics business coupled with technological advancements in the packaging mechanisms & equipment.

Specialty papers are ideal for a wide range of applications ranging from paper currency to coffee filters, insulation paper, carbonless copy paper, décor papers, and others. Increasing product applications in e-commerce activities such as storage, transport, and packaging are offering lucrative scope for industry growth. Apart from high-end packaging items, its application includes printing and decorating invitations.

Growing usage of specialty printing papers, cardstock paper, and specialty tissue papers, along with new and innovative solutions offered by the leading industry players, will boost specialty papers market growth. Moreover, the massive consumption of consumer goods supported by the expansion of the e-commerce & logistics business will further supplement market revenue share through 2027.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Specialty Paper market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

International Paper Company

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Mondi plc

Sappi Limited

Pixelle Specialty Solutions

ITC Limited

Domtar Corporation

Fedrigoni

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holding.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product type, the decor paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 in terms of both volume and revenue and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate through 2027 on account of its wide range of applications in paneling, furniture, and flooring surfaces. The décor paper segment will lead the market in the forecast period

The kraft paper segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis period on account of growing product demand for food packaging along with the growth of retail infrastructure in the developing economies.

Based on raw material, the filler segment accounts for 30.3% of the specialty paper market share and is anticipated to generate significant revenue over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the packaging and labeling segment accounted for 25 % of the market in terms of volume and is set to witness notable CAGR through 2027.

The printing & publishing segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the specialty paper market share on account of increasing usage of specialty paper in security papers, currency, postage stamp, and cheque paper.

In the regional landscape, Europe is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.2%, contributing to the maximum revenue generation by 2027. Europe is the largest exporter of paper in the world. The growing trend of online shopping and the expansion of packaging & product distribution in the region will boost industry growth.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Specialty Paper Industry based on product type, raw material type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2030)

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Décor

Release Liner

Kraft

Thermal

Carbonless

Others

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2030)

Fillers

Binders

Pulp

Coatings

Additives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2030)

Construction

Printing

Industrial

Packaging

Labeling

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Specialty Paper Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Specialty Paper Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Specialty Paper Market

