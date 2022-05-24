Purism Launches SIMple Plus for Data Privacy
Designed for privacy-focused consumers, Purism has launched “SIMple Plus”, that gives subscribers with 4G high speed internet and unlimited peace of mind.
With the Librem AweSIM we protect the privacy of the users from big telecom carriers. We have added another option, SIMple Plus, to serve this expanding user base”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking for a privacy-focused cellular service in the United States, Purism has launched another option in its suite of privacy-first cellular plans. With other big telecom providers, phone data does not stay private; it's collected, linked with a person's identity, and sold to advertisers. With Purism's cellular services users can get peace of mind and protect their data privacy while on the go.
— Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO, Purism
The newly launched plan, “SIMple Plus”, provides subscribers with 4G high speed internet with a 3 GB monthly data limit and a $59/month price. Additionally, they can send texts globally to over 160 countries at no extra cost. The plan is designed especially for those who are interested in the SIMple plan, but would like a higher data cap.
Founder CEO of Purism, Todd Weaver elaborates on the need, "Due to the popularity of the Librem AweSIM service, where Personal Identifiable Information (PII) is not shared with any cellular carriers, fully protecting the privacy of the user from big telecom. We have added another pricing tier to maximize coverage of service offerings to the rapidly expanding user base."
In October 2020, Purism launched AweSIM with unlimited talk, text, and data for $99/month fully unlimited prepaid plan. Subscribers can enjoy video streaming, high-speed 4G/4G-LTE data, Roaming is included at no additional cost within the US, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico.
In March 2022, Purism introduced its most affordable plan, SIMple with 1 GB high speed data, unlimited talk and text for $39 a month. Based on popular demand, SIMple Plus offers data limit to 3 GB, for $59 a month.
Currently, Purism's prepaid plans are offered to customers in the US. Subscribers can get started on Purism's cellular plans with a Librem 5 phone or any unlocked GSM phone. AweSIM data plan may be throttled if more than 20GB of data is used in a month. With AweSIM, SIMple and SIMple Plus, users can expect excellent coverage and data protection by default.
