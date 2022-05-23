GoodFirms Leaders’ Matrix Highlights Twenty Leading Cloud Computing Companies Across the Globe
Ranking criteria include a strict set of variables that check on the quality, reliability, experience, market reputation and client testimonials.
This list of Top 20 Cloud Computing Companies is from GoodFirms' Leaders Matrix methodology, which rigidly assesses each firm's capability to deliver services as per clients' requisites.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, announced the 2022 list of top 20 Cloud Computing Companies worldwide who are the latest qualifiers of its leaders' matrix analysis.
— GoodFirms Research
Cloud computing not just improves infrastructure but also drives transformation. The computing power that the facility offers enables data analysis at lightning speed. This means that companies adopting cloud computing services can handle any uncertainty efficiently in real-time,” says GoodFirms. The companies listed here are most reliable for delivering excellent cloud computing solutions.
GoodFirms recently carried out a detailed analysis and ranking of the global cloud computing agencies through its Leaders Matrix program. The assessment included an in-depth inspection of the cloud computing companies' service landscape, verified client reviews, experience in the domain, market, and competitive positioning. Such an analysis brings out the strategic information about the vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
Post Covid, the market is witnessing an enormous demand for cloud computing companies. Interestingly, several startup cloud computing companies are taking advantage of the increasing requisites of cloud computing solutions to mark their presence and create an impact.
The GoodFirms research team assessed the companies to find the top leaders in cloud computing companies based on their core competencies and a 360-Performance view. Each component integrates several factors that are considered to evaluate the legitimacy of competencies.
Further, based on the above-mentioned assessment process, each company is grouped into one of four different quadrants: Industry Contenders, Industry Leaders, Upcoming Achievers, and Market Influencers, where the service providers are mapped based on their areas of focus and their proven ability to deliver.
Top 20 CLoud Computing Companies Listed by GoodFirms Leaders’ Matrix:
Rackspace
Zymr.Inc.
UBX Cloud
Itransition
Avenga
N-iX
XenonStack
Cybage Software
CloudMoyo
DevCom
Headspring
Pythian
Consultadd Inc
IT Svit
BigStep Technology
Intellias
Stepwise
QBurst
Symphony Solutions
Cloudhelix
The companies holding positions in the leader matrix stand out with positive feedback from their clients; it shows the dedication of service providers to deliver exceptional work to their clients. GoodFirms continues its research to allow the addition of new companies and reviews. While it's free to get listed on GoodFirms, only the top-performing companies are recognized as leaders. If you are keen to apply for the leaders' matrix list, do apply now.
These results are a snapshot of GoodFirms Leaders Matrix research conducted in 2022. Rankings can change in the upcoming analysis.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
