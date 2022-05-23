More about ICYMI: Governor Kemp Travels State Putting Georgians First, Makes Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History

Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have traveled across Georgia the past two weeks working hard to put Georgians first.

On Monday, May 9th, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Lucy hosted Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, his family, and leaders from the legislature and across the state for a bill signing in the Governor's office. The Governor signed SB 361, or the LESS Crime Act, SB 403, and HB 424. Photos from the signing may be viewed here.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Governor Kemp signed HB 997, HB 1349, HB 343, HB 586, HB 1147, and HB 1148 to strengthen Georgia's forestry industry, promote conservation, and protect Georgia's natural resources.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted this year's Memorial Day Ceremony at the State Capitol, honoring military servicemembers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. Photos from the event can be found here, and the entire service can be viewed here.

Also on May 11th, Governor Kemp signed legislation cracking down on perpetrators of human trafficking. First Lady Marty Kemp has led the fight on this issue, and spearheaded the efforts to pass SB 461 and keep dangerous criminals off our streets.

Additionally, Governor Kemp announced construction materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain ADFORS North America would invest $28 million to expand its operations in Dublin, creating 400 new jobs. These new roles will have a significant impact on these citizens and strengthen the productive relationship between company and community.

On Thursday, May 12th, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Amy Porter joined leaders from the state legislature and agency heads in Blue Ridge for the signing of the FY2023 State Budget. The budget delivers on Gov. Kemp's promise to build a safer, stronger Georgia through significant investments in public safety, education, healthcare, Georgia's no. 1 business environment, and more. Photos from the signing can be found here, and the full ceremony can be viewed here.

On Friday, May 13th, Governor Kemp announced multinational consumer goods corporation Proctor & Gamble would create 350 new jobs with a $205 million new facility in Butts County. This exciting project is a testament Georgia's status as the No. 1 state for business, with a household name choosing to continue expanding their operations in the state.

On Monday, May 16, Governor Kemp announced over $415 million in awards to address negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These awards will further deliver assistance to hardworking Georgians, support businesses and speed up the recovery of impacted industries, and rebuild crucial public services.

On Friday, May 20, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Lucy, and Amy Porter joined leaders from across the state and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung to announce Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facility in the Bryan County. The $5.54 billion in opening a state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory will create 8,100 jobs in the region, making it the largest economic development project in state history.

Listen to Governor Kemp's full interview on the Guy Benson Show where he discusses his recent efforts to serve Georgians here.

Gov. Kemp Announces Largest Economic Development Project in State History

Fox Business: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announces plans for 'massive' new Hyundai facility

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced Hyundai Motor Group's plans to make a $5.5 billion investment to build an electric vehicle plant and battery manufacturing facility near Savannah, which he says is the largest economic development project in the state's history.

"We're very excited – it's massive," Kemp told FOX Business, saying that the project is expected to bring more than 8,100 jobs to Georgia's coastal region.

AJC: ‘Boom’ After long Georgia history, Hyundai’s EV plant deal clinched quickly

It was a pivotal moment in the state’s whirlwind courtship of the South Korean auto giant, which announced Friday it would build a $5.5 billion plant in Georgia that will employ as many as 8,100 people to build electric vehicles and batteries.

The Hyundai plant marks the second time in the last year that Georgia can boast of landing one of the biggest economic development projects in its history. In December, Rivian announced a $5 billion electric vehicle plant with 7,500 staffers.

WTOC: WTOC Exclusive: Ga. Governor Brian Kemp discusses states economic efforts

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is making a Special Economic Development Announcement in Bryan County Friday.

Savannah Morning News: Behind the deal: Why Hyundai Motors picked Bryan County megasite for auto plant

Hyundai's site consultants had identified a "12 to 14" potential locations for an EV plant and narrowed that field to four finalists. Savannah was among them, in part because Hyundai Motors already operated a plant in Georgia - the Kia factory in West Point - and also due to the strong relationship the company has with the Georgia Ports Authority, which imports and exports hundreds of thousands of the automaker's vehicles each year.

"It's amazing how quickly this happened," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. "We made a very strategic decision to sell the (Pooler) megasite, and we got the Amazon announcement with 1,000 jobs there, which was great. Plus it gave us cash to go out and buy this site and start this acquisition."

WJCL: Gov. Kemp, local officials announce new Hyundai plant coming to Bryan County

It's official. Hyundai Motor Group is building a massive new vehicle plant in southeast Georgia -- the first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in the state. Hyundai will invest $5.54 billion in the plant while non-affiliated suppliers will invest another $1 billion in the project. Combined, approximately 8,100 jobs are expected to be created.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together," said Governor Brian Kemp. "From initial conversations on my economic development mission to Korea to Georgia’s investment in the Bryan County Megasite, we've been preparing for an opportunity like this for a long time. My commitment to hardworking Georgians to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise our families remains steadfast, and with this announcement, which is now the largest economic development project in our state's history, we will continue working to make Georgia the premier destination for quality companies who are creating the jobs of today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

Hyundai cited Georgia's speed-to-market, workforce and the state's ability to meet the company's carbon neutrality standards as well as Georgia being home to an existing network of Hyundai subsidiaries and suppliers.

The Covington News: Georgia lands Hyundai EV manufacturing plant, up to 8,100 jobs

That record fell Friday as Kemp unveiled an even bigger EV facility, a Hyundai plant west of Savannah expected to create 8,100 jobs when fully built out, 600 more than the Rivian project announced in December. The project also will include a battery manufacturing facility.

Hyundai expects to begin construction on the new plant in January, with full production expected in the first half of 2025. Wages for the advanced manufacturing jobs the plant will create will be competitive with the local market.

The Daily Wire: Hyundai To Build $5.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Plant In Georgia, Marking The State’s Largest Ever Economic Development Project

The Georgia government announced Friday that Korean automaker Hyundai will pour $5.5 billion into the state for a new electric vehicle factory, marking the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

Energy Wire: Georgia: EV capital?

The Hyundai facility would join a list of EV industry wins for Georgia in recent months, including the single largest economic development project in the state — a $5 billion factory from Rivian Automotive Inc. (Energywire, May 4).

“It looks like EVs are going to be the wave of the future, and Georgia may be on the crest of that wave,” said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

First Lady Marty Kemp Continues to Lead Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gov. Kemp's Signing of SB 461

Henry Herald: Legislation signed by Georgia governor furthers fight against human trafficking

Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 461 Wednesday, spearheaded by First Lady Marty Kemp and designed to further the fight against human trafficking in Georgia. The legislation adds human trafficking to the list of serious violent and sexual offenses that require a Superior Court judge to grant bail and builds on the work of the first lady, the GRACE Commission, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit under the purview of Attorney General Chris Carr.

“Brian, the girls, and I are passionate about protecting those most vulnerable and supporting our law enforcement officials in cracking down on those who wish them harm,” the first lady said.

The Center Square: Georgia bill requires Superior Court judge to grant bail in human trafficking cases

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to keep defendants facing human trafficking charges from immediately returning to the streets after their arrest.

“Traffickers have experienced high profitability and low risk for too long in our state, and thanks to SB461, that changes today,” Susan Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, said in an announcement.

Gov. Kemp Signs Historic FY23 Budget

GPB: Gov. Brian Kemp signs 'historic' $30.2B budget

With the University of North Georgia in Blue Ridge as a backdrop, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's $30.2 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes $5,000 pay raises for all state employees, including those who work at the state's colleges.

At the ceremony, Kemp called the budget "historic" in "enabling us to further invest in our classrooms, workforce, public safety, and health of all Georgians."

AJC: Kemp signs upcoming year’s budget with teacher pay raises

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a $30.2 billion state spending plan for the coming year that includes a $2,000 pay raise for teachers and continues attempts to slow state government turnover.

The budget will spend big money on priority areas: improving mental health care by boosting salaries and staff sizes, increasing access and adding more facilities such as hospital and crisis beds; aiding crime fighting; and enhancing schools and public health care programs.

11Alive: Gov. Kemp signs off on Georgia's budget

The budget has a huge focus on education. It includes a 2,000 pay raise for teachers, eliminates the special institution fee students pay for public colleges and universities, and expands in demand career programs at technical colleges.

WGAU: Kemp signs state budget on UNG campus

On May 12, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget at the University of North Georgia’s Blue Ridge Campus. The university received $13 million in the budget for the construction of a new 25,000-square-foot building and additional parking at that campus. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023 and be completed by fall 2024.

UNG’s Blue Ridge Campus has grown from 20 students when it opened in 2015 to about 230 for the 2021-22 academic year. The additional facility will provide specialized spaces for the College of Education to allow it to offer a blended cohort of students who will compete their degree in Blue Ridge. It will also enable the College of Health Sciences & Professions to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to existing students in the area who may have started through the Technical College System of Georgia or other programs.

Fox 5: Gov. Kemp signs 2023 budget into law

The $30.2 billion spending plan includes an additional $382 million to restore austerity cuts to the Quality Basic Education program that funds the state's K-12 public schools. It also gives teachers the final $2,000 of a $5,000 pay raise Gov. Kemp promised when he ran for office in 2018. For the first time in a decade, state employees will also get a $5,000 cost of living adjustment.

News4Jax: Georgia Gov. Kemp signs 2023 budget, which includes teacher pay raises

The budget includes more funding for programs that help people with disabilities avoid being sent to a nursing home. The state normally adds about 100 slots each year to the program, which advocates say has a waiting list around 7,000 people. The $10.3 million boost would finance 513 new slots, which Tillery has said said is the maximum amount of new slots that could be created right now by disability support providers.

There will be additional $2,000 pay boosts for guards in prisons and juvenile justice facilities, additional pay boost for nurses and others workers at mental hospitals, plus an additional $4 million to boost guard salaries at private prisons that hold Georgia inmates. The state is also budgeting $10 million on prison technology programs, including trying to find or jam illicit cellphones.

Gov. Kemp Announces $415 Million in Awards

41NBC: Governor Kemp announces $415 Million in awards to help those negatively impacted by COVID

Atlanta Business Chronicle: Georgia hotels to step up recruitment after $150M federal grant

Early County News: State awards federal grants to offset impacts of the pandemic

Rockdale-Newton Citizen: Rockdale, Alcovy judicial circuits awarded federal COVID-relief funding

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer: ‘Backbone of our economy.’ Columbus to get $4 million for COVID economic relief

WSAV: Local hotels hope to feel impact from Gov. Kemp’s $150M grant

Valdosta Daily Times: S.Ga. groups get COVID-19 relief cash

Gov. Kemp Signs Bills Strengthening Communities Across Georgia

CBS News: Gov. Kemp signs several bills to strengthen communities across Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan along with other state lawmakers took part in a bill signing ceremony on Monday.

First, the governor signed SB-403 partners behavioral health professionals with law enforcement officers responding to emergency calls involving a mental health crisis.

Gov. Kemp then went on to sign SB-361 which will provide a tax credit for individuals and corporations which make donations to a qualified law enforcement foundation. This will help support the men and women in blue with additional resources to fight crime.

WRDW: Kemp signs series of bills on social issues, natural resources

The governor also signed S.B. 424 which is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s Fostering Success Act.

The new law will enhance follow-up services for aged-out foster youths through a state tax credit. Funds generated through the program will directly support critical areas of assistance, such as education, and housing.

On Tuesday, Kemp signed six pieces of legislation aiming to strengthen Georgia’s forestry industry, promote conservation efforts and protect the state’s natural resources.

Capitol Beat: Kemp signs tax credit bills, co-responder legislation

Gov. Brian Kemp signed two tax credit bills Monday along with legislation authorizing “co-responder” teams of law enforcement officers and mental health professionals to answer emergency calls.

The second tax credit bill Kemp signed Monday will provide up to $20 million a year to nonprofit organizations that help foster children about to age out of the foster care system. More than 700 young men and women age out of the system each year.

WALB: Kemp signs legislation to strengthen forestry industry, protect natural resources

“Georgia’s agriculture assets, beautiful natural wonders, and great outdoors have given both my family and many others a livelihood and good memories. We’re not only proud to be champions of our state’s thriving agriculture and related industries and natural resources, we’re also dedicated to ensuring future generations are able to enjoy them as well. The bills I signed into law will help us treat the forestry industry the same way that we do agriculture as well as protect hunting, fishing, and conservation land, and more. I want to thank those in the Georgia General Assembly who carried these measures, as well as the Department of Natural Resources for their continued efforts to conserve our wild places and the Georgia Forestry Association for their work to support Georgia’s number one forestry industry.”

-Gov. Brian Kemp