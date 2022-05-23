Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Share and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028
Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.
Key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.
Key Findings From the Report:
In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.
Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020.
This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.
Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Indoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
Outdoor Monitors
Fixed
Portable
AQM Stations
Dust & Particulate
Wearables
Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Continuous Monitoring
Passive Monitoring
Intermittent Monitoring
Manual Monitoring
Stack Monitoring
Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Physical Pollutants
Chemical Pollutant
Biological Pollutants
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential and Commercial Industry
Government Agencies and Academic Institutions
Petrochemical Industry
Power Generation Plants
Pharmaceutical Industry
Smart City Authority
Others
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Features of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Report:
The report encompasses Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) industry
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
