The Opportunities of Healthcare in the Metaverse World | Top Players are CableLabs, AccuVein, Microsoft, Google LLC etc

Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development of virtual surgical

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patientsโ€™ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Metaverse in Healthcare Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Metaverse in Healthcare Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patientsโ€™ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse has enabled implementation of therapeutic approaches such as physical therapy, cognitive therapy, support group and rehabilitation using virtual and augmented reality. Metaverse can allow healthcare professionals to properly use patient healthcare information and develop effective therapeutic and treatment approaches. Virtual reality is also being used widely in medical training to train fellow doctors and medical staffs. Augmented reality is used for surgical training of complex procedures and to improve the accuracy and flexibility of the surgeries.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :

๐‡๐š๐ซ๐๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐‘๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž:

Hardware segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable rapid advancements in hardware technology, growing adoption of AR devices and VR headsets for surgeries and training, and development of haptic devices to offer more enhanced metaverse-focused sensory experiences.

๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ & ๐„๐๐ฎ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž:

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global over the forecast period attributable to increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid integration of AR and VR devices in healthcare sector, technological advancements in AR and VR, and robust presence of metaverse-focused companies in the region.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž: Intuitive Surgical , CableLabs , AccuVein Microsoft ,Google LLC ,Meta Platforms, Inc. ,8chilli, Inc. ,Global Healthcare Academy

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

