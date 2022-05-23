Soil Amendments Market Growing at xx CAGR to Hit USD 3.8 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Soil Amendments Market Size – USD 3.8 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Trends – Growing popularity of organic soil amendments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Soil Amendments Market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding the benefits of good soil management and use of soil amendments to improve soil quality, thereby ensuring good crop growth and health, as well as high crop yield. Soil amendments fall under the two broad categories of organic and inorganic soil amendments. Organic soil amendments are generally sourced from various natural materials, whereas inorganic soil amendments are either man-made or mined.

Rising demand for soil amendments among farmers is accelerating market growth. Growing focus on different ranges of agrochemicals is also predicted to support revenue growth of the market. Demand for fruits and vegetables with added soil amendments is relatively high because of several benefits associated with plant health as well as development, including increased root growth and soil content. Additionally, other factors such as rising concerns regarding soil health and growing demand for high quality crops globally are contributing significantly to growth of the market to a significant extent.

Leading companies operating in the market include Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), UPL Limited (India), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), and Nufarm (Australia).

Some emerging trends influencing growth of the market include rising demand for advanced fertilizers containing soil amendments, growing campaigns associated with soil conditioning, and increasing popularity of organic amendments.

Incorporation of soil amendments into production of fertilizers offers lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers/producers in the market. However, delivery of low-quality products is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry uses diverse raw materials, from air and minerals to oil to create an immense variety of products (such as petrochemicals, agrochemicals and fragrances). The chemical industry produce basic chemicals (sold within the chemical industry), specialty chemicals (for paints and inks, crop protection), and consumer chemicals (sold directly to public such as detergents). The development of digital technologies (such as advance analytics) and increasing environment concerns has led materials and chemicals industries to explore decarbonization technologies.

The global Soil Amendments market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

Some key findings from the report

In terms of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment revenue is expected to increase significantly going ahead. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising consumption of soil amendments for cultivating these crops, especially in countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Moreover, the use of soil amendments for growth of fruits and vegetables aids in increasing organic content in soil, along with enhancing root growth.

Application of organic matter as a substrate for development of agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is garnering rising attention among growers, plant pathologists, regulators, and agronomists. These organic inputs provide nutrients to the soil, resulting in a considerable change in root growth, which is ideal for survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.

Based on form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid form segment is gaining traction in the market as liquid form is more popular among farmers owing to its effectiveness in application and various associated benefits including efficacy rate over dry forms and high application capability.

The North America market is projected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to increasing demand for and consumption of organic foods in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global soil amendments market on the basis of type, crop type, soil type, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Organic

Polysaccharide derivatives

Humic acid

Biofertilizers

Inorganic

Gypsum

Other inorganic amendments (calcium carbonate, dolomite, crushed shells, and marlstone)

Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Loam

Silt

Clay

Sand

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

