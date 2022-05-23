Florida State Parks Foundation Announces Returning Board Member Richard Goldman
It’s an honor returning to the Board and working with such a great group of people in supporting our award-winning Florida State Parks.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce Richard Goldman has been elected to its Board of Directors. Previously serving on the Foundation’s Board for a full-term of eight years, Richard brings a wealth of Florida tourism experience to the role.
— Richard Goldman, Board Member
“We are excited about Richard’s return to the Board. He will be an asset not just in the St. Augustine area but statewide,” said Tammy Gustafson, Florida State Parks Foundation President. “During his initial service on the Board, Richard championed partnership opportunities with destination marketing organizations. These cooperative relationships serve to highlight the beautiful and diverse Florida State Parks available to visitors.”
Richard Goldman is the President & CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, a Destinations International accredited organization. He is responsible for maintaining and enhancing the area’s success as a popular tourism and meetings destination. Under his leadership, the Bureau advanced advertising and marketing programs, including a rebranding, which drove significant measurable tourism growth across all lodging metrics and Bed Tax collections.
With a strong background in tourism practices, Richard is a past chairman of VISIT FLORIDA’s Board of Directors and with company executives, Richard facilitated the reorganization of VISIT FLORIDA into a more streamlined marketing company. He continues to serve on VISIT FLORIDA’S Marketing Committee and Council of Tourism Leaders made up of past chairmen of the Florida Commission on Tourism.
“It’s an honor returning to the Board and working with such a great group of people in supporting our award-winning Florida State Parks,” said Richard Goldman. “I am very excited about the Foundation’s Fort Mose Historic State Park reconstruction project, which will be an important historical marker in St. Augustine and an enhanced educational experience for visitors.”
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501©3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
Courtney Nomina
Florida State Parks Foundation
+1 386-490-3205
courtney@floridastateparksfoundation.org