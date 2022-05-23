ePrescribing Market Plays An Essential Role In Office-Based Physicians and Pharmacies by Market.us

[200+ Market Pages] The Worldwide ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, Strong CAGR of 23.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of electronic prescribing (ePrescribing) has been growing in popularity as a means to improve patient care. Electronic prescribing is the process of electronically transferring orders for medications and other medical supplies from a physician’s computer to a pharmacist’s or other health care provider’s computer. Physicians who use ePrescribing typically save time by having all their prescriptions in one place, and they can communicate with pharmacists more easily about medication needs. E-prescriptions also reduce the risk of medication errors, which can lead to complications for patients.

According to the latest market report published by Market.us titled, "ePrescribing Market Size Estimation, Growth Statistics, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2031". Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the ePrescribing Market witnessed stagnated sales in 2021. The rising demand from the industry is contributing to the ePrescribing Market growth (pre-pandemic) status in 2022. By extensive usage of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and combinations of key companies are comprehensively deduced and referenced in the report.

It uses several approaches for analyzing the data of the target market such as primary and secondary research methodologies. It includes investigations based on historical records (2015-2020), current statistics, and futuristic developments. This study explicates "What has been the performance of the "ePrescribing Market" industry so far? And what will its future look like in the years ahead? Who are the winners are in the ePrescribing Market and what strategies have been adopted by them?

Note - In order to provide a more accurate market forecast (2022-2031), all market research reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

The aim of the report is to estimate the size of the ePrescribing Market and the growth potential across different segments and sub-segments. This report provides insightful knowledge to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity and explores several significant facets related to ePrescribing Market covering the industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall scenario to further decide on this market project.

Facet of the ePrescribing Market:

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the ePrescribing Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.

Researchers have criticized the profiles of the leading competitors functioning in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding of the global market for ePrescribing Market to participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

Other features of the report:

- Key strategies with a focus on the R&D methods, localization strategies, corporate structure, production capabilities, sales, and performance in various companies.

- Provides valuable insights into the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning.

- Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

- Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

The study provides a comprehensive outlook vital to keeping market knowledge up to date. The segments and sub-section of ePrescribing Market is shown below:

Some of the Pivotal Players From Research Coverage: 

Cerner Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
eClinicalWorks
DrFirst.com Inc.
Practice Fusion Inc.
Surescripts
HealthFusion Inc.
Emdeon Business Services LLC
athenahealth Inc.

Key Findings of the ePrescribing Market By Product Types

Integrated Systems
Stand-alone Systems

By Component

Software
Hardware
Services

By Delivery Mode

Web and Cloud-Based Solutions
On-Premise Solutions
Licensed

ePrescribing Market Major Applications/End Users

Hospitals
Office-Based Physicians
Pharmacies

Topographical Study: 

1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico) 

2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc) 

3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc) 

4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 

5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Reasons to snap up the report:

1. How to create a positioning strategy that is effective

2. Expert opinions about market evaluation

3. Be aware of possible barriers to entry

4. Strategic and informed decision making

5. Learn how the first movers operate

6. Take action to seize future opportunities

Key Questions Answered with this Study

1) Is the ePrescribing Market feasible for long-term investment? 

2) Which geographic region would see the greatest demand for product/services?

3) What opportunities would emerging territories offer established and new entrants to the ePrescribing Marketplace?

4) What is the risk side analysis of service providers?

5) What are the factors that will drive the demand for ePrescribing Market in the next few years?

6) What is the impact analysis for various factors in the Global ePrescribing Market Growth?

7) How can big players increase their share of mature markets?

