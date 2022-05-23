PRIB: Senate to resume regular session on May 23

PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 21, 2022 Senate to resume regular session on May 23 The Senate will have its hands full in fulfilling its constitutional duties when it resumes the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress on Monday, May 23. Upon resumption of the session which will start at 10 a.m. Monday, senators will approve a concurrent resolution allowing the Senate and the House of Representatives to convene as the National Board of Canvassers starting May 24, to canvass the votes and later proclaim the next President and Vice President of the country. Since May 9, after votes were cast in the presidential and vice presidential elections, the Senate has been receiving Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ER) for president and vice president from various parts of the Philippines and from other countries, where absentee voting was conducted. Under Article 7, Section 4 of the Constitution, the Senate is mandated to receive the returns of every election for President and Vice President, duly certified by the board of canvassers of each province or city. The Senate will also continue its work on several legislative measures pending in the chamber. Up for third and final reading approval are Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2490, which seeks to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) by rationalizing and professionalizing its organization, as well as SBN 2450, which provides for the permanent validity of birth, death and marriage certificates. Senators are also expected to pass on final reading SBN 2484, or the proposed Provincial Science and Technology Office Act; SBN 2455 or the proposed Creative Industries Charter of the Philippines; SBN 2423 or the proposed Private Security Services Industry Act; and SBN 2399 or the proposed Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act.