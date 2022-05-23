Submit Release
Helping Students and Giving Back to the Community

Matt Palan, President of Creative Concepts Architecture

Architect Gets as Much from his High School Students as an ACE Mentor as He Gets from his Business Clients

These kids are very bright, they ask a lot of excellent questions and the energy they bring to the field in general is simply amazing.”
— Matt Palan
CAMBRIDGE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a mentor to high school students is something that Matt Palan takes very seriously. Palan has owned Creative Concepts Architecture for the last 6 years (he has been an ACE mentor for 11 years) in Cambridge, Iowa. Palan values his chosen field of architecture and is committed to giving something back to both the industry he loves and local high school kids.

Palan participates in a program called ACE (Architecture, Construction and Engineering), a vehicle geared for working with high school students to inspire their interests in the aforementioned fields. “Being a mentor for these kids is very satisfying for me,” Palan asserts from the comfort of his office in Cambridge, IA. “These kids are very bright, they ask a lot of excellent questions and the energy they bring to the field in general is simply amazing. What I get out of this mostly,” Palan continues, “ is the opportunity to reinforce standards in architecture that remind me of how important it is to not just communicate this information to high school students, but to make sure I continue to reinforce this information with my own clients.”

You can checkout the program here: https://www.acementor.org/affiliates/eastern-iowa/

There is a lot of overlap between the questions these students ask Palan and the very same questions his clients ask him while working on an actual project. “Giving back to the community and working with students is a great way to mix-up my day,” Palan concludes with zeal. As a result of the work I do (and many other mentors in the ACE program), a fair number of these kids will one day be inspired to enter one of these fields. It makes me proud to support our local schools and give kids something to look forward to after their high school graduation.”

For more information, visit www.creativeconceptsarch.com or contact the company at 3013 Northeast 158th Avenue Cambridge, IA 50046. 515-230-1358.

