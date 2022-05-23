Etihad Airways demonstrates how aviation can cut non-CO2 climate impact using SATAVIA’s DECISIONX technology
UK-based company SATAVIA is working with Etihad Airways to prevent aircraft contrails and reduce aviation’s climate footprint by up to 60%.
We were delighted by these Earth Day trials, demonstrating the possibility of dramatic sustainability advances in day-to-day commercial operations.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etihad Airways demonstrates how aviation can cut non-CO2 climate impact using SATAVIA’s DECISIONX technology
— Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas
UK-based SATAVIA is working with Etihad Airways to reduce aviation’s non-CO2 climate footprint. By leveraging best-in-class atmospheric modelling, SATAVIA’s DECISIONX:NETZERO platform enables eco-conscious aircraft operators to predict and prevent aircraft contrails, which cause surface warming equivalent to 60% of aviation’s total climate impact (or 2% of all human impact).
In the week leading up to Earth Day (22 April 2022), SATAVIA worked with Etihad to prevent aircraft contrails on 22 commercial flights, reducing the overall climate impact of the flights by at least 3,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). This is equivalent to eliminating 100,000 car journeys each of 50km (US emissions figures).
Building on a twelve-month partnership, the Earth Day flights saw significant climate benefit achieved by altering only a small minority (5.3%) of Etihad’s flights.
“We were delighted to see these incredible results from our Earth Day trials,” said Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas, “demonstrating the possibility of dramatic sustainability advances in day-to-day commercial operations.”
Etihad has been running contrail prevention trials with SATAVIA since February 2022, with 50 flight plan optimisations conducted and a reduction in overall climate impact of at least 5,000 tonnes CO2e to date.
“DECISIONX:NETZERO amends only those flights with high likelihood of persistent contrail formation,” said SATAVIA CEO Dr Adam Durant. “This means the vast majority of contrail climate impact can be avoided with a minimum of effort, avoiding disruption to day-to-day flight operations.”
In the lead-up to Earth Day, Etihad flights incorporating successful contrail prevention demonstrated expected variability in avoided climate impact, ranging from tens of tonnes of CO2e to a maximum of 1,778 tonnes CO2e on a single flight from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport on 21st April.
“SATAVIA also undertakes post-flight accounting for future conversion into tradable carbon offsets,” said Durant. “This new market is worth $9bn globally, at a conservative estimate, with huge potential to incentivise operators to reduce their indirect climate footprint and move the sector towards Net Zero on relatively short timescales.”
About SATAVIA:
SATAVIA applies data analytics and atmospheric science to make aviation smarter and greener. Rooted in technological acumen and working with leading players ranging from Microsoft to Etihad, SATAVIA embodies an entrepreneurial mindset with the ambition to transform the relationship between aviation and the environment. SATAVIA was recently nominated for the Earthshot Prize, the world's leading environmental prize.
Conor Farrington
SATAVIA
conor.farrington@satavia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
DECISIONX:NETZERO