The Elaachi Platform Releases Mobile Application Software for Hospitality Industry
Improved Communication and Profitability Through Mobile Devices
Thanks to the global pandemic, the hospitality industry has suffered immensely and the average person has suffered as well.”WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbury, Minnesota, USA – The Elaachi Platform releases an innovative suite of mobile applications for the hospitality industry. The suite includes: Opus, geared for the multi-chain hotel industry; Aquas, designed for watercraft hospitality applications; GuestO, structured for homestay properties and Dineasy, specifically designed for the restaurant industry. Together, these mobile applications represent a sea change in the way that the hospitality industry communicates with its guests and the way hospitality company owners staff their properties and promote their add-on services. This brand new technology begs the question: how does this change the hospitality vertical for both hospitality guests and hospitality business owners?
— Krish Mohan
The Elaachi Platform answers those questions in a very convenient and highly innovative way.
Krish Mohan, Elaachi’s CEO, realizes the potential and is firmly committed to making The Elaachi Platform a reality in the hospitality industry. “Thanks to the global pandemic, the hospitality industry has suffered immensely and the average person has suffered as well.” Mohan observes in candor. “The last two years have been hard on all of us.”
The Elaachi Platform, and its suite of mobile software applications including Opus (multi-chain hotels), Aquas (waterboat hospitality operations), GuestO (small homestay operations) and Dineasy (restaurant operators), brings mobile software application solutions that allow guests at these establishments to centralize their entire interactions (and communications) on a mobile basis within their smartphones and tablets. Essentially, the old way of either using the telephone or walking down to the hotel lobby to make requests, are now a thing of the past.
“This is no small deliverable in the grand scheme of things,” Mohan explains with zeal. “We are talking about dramatically improving customer service and the overall experience for the guest while simultaneously offering significant savings to the business owners in the form of allowing them to reduce the number of staff while advertising add-on products and services ubiquitiously.”
Essentially, the entire hospitality industry is revolutionized making the whole experience better for all participants. Clearly, this is a solution and highly innovative technology that needs to get in the hands of hospitality business owners as quickly as possible. The world is changing fast and The Elaachi Platform is poised to ease the pain and suffering of the hospitality industry forever.
For more information visit www.elaachi.com or contact the company at 1687 Woodlane Drive # 207 Woodbury, MN 55125. 651-400-0368.
####
Frank Costabilo
Frank Costabilo Consulting
+1 651-235-5517
email us here