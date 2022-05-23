Submit Release
Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Overview 2022, Industry Share, Top Companies, Analysis Report By 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global manufacturing predictive analytics market reached a value of US$ 926.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,915.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027.

Manufacturing predictive analytics represents the interpretation and analysis of data related to the operations, events, and technologies used in the manufacturing industry. Such analysis involves inventory stocking, anomaly detection, and quality monitoring. It is utilized for predicting operational challenges and potential breakdowns in the machinery, maintaining quality standards, enhancing performance, optimizing supply chains, reducing costs, etc. Manufacturing predictive analytics offers real-time contextual awareness, assists in digitizing the operations, and aids in accelerating innovation. Consequently, it finds applications across numerous industries, such as retail, automotive, logistics, information technology (IT), etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Trends:

The increasing digitalization of the manufacturing industry is primarily driving the manufacturing predictive analytics market across the globe. Furthermore, the rising requirement for smart and scalable factory solutions is also propelling the product demand. In addition to this, the escalating need for effective remote monitoring solutions owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the integration of several technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning (ML), etc., is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 trends, coupled with the rising adoption of business intelligence (BI) solutions, is anticipated to bolster the manufacturing predictive analytics market in the coming years.

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Alteryx Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Cisco Systems Inc., Civis Analytics, FICO, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.

Breakup by Component:

• Software
• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Cloud-based
• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Demand Forecasting
• Machinery Inspection and Maintenance
• Product Development
• Supply Chain Management
• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Semiconductor and Electronics
• Energy and Power
• Pharmaceutical
• Automobile
• Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

