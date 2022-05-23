Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Overview 2022, Industry Share, Top Companies, Analysis Report By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global manufacturing predictive analytics market reached a value of US$ 926.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,915.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027.
Manufacturing predictive analytics represents the interpretation and analysis of data related to the operations, events, and technologies used in the manufacturing industry. Such analysis involves inventory stocking, anomaly detection, and quality monitoring. It is utilized for predicting operational challenges and potential breakdowns in the machinery, maintaining quality standards, enhancing performance, optimizing supply chains, reducing costs, etc. Manufacturing predictive analytics offers real-time contextual awareness, assists in digitizing the operations, and aids in accelerating innovation. Consequently, it finds applications across numerous industries, such as retail, automotive, logistics, information technology (IT), etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-predictive-analytics-market/requestsample
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Trends:
The increasing digitalization of the manufacturing industry is primarily driving the manufacturing predictive analytics market across the globe. Furthermore, the rising requirement for smart and scalable factory solutions is also propelling the product demand. In addition to this, the escalating need for effective remote monitoring solutions owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the integration of several technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning (ML), etc., is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 trends, coupled with the rising adoption of business intelligence (BI) solutions, is anticipated to bolster the manufacturing predictive analytics market in the coming years.
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
Alteryx Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Cisco Systems Inc., Civis Analytics, FICO, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
• Cloud-based
• On-premises
Breakup by Application:
• Demand Forecasting
• Machinery Inspection and Maintenance
• Product Development
• Supply Chain Management
• Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• Semiconductor and Electronics
• Energy and Power
• Pharmaceutical
• Automobile
• Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632989/vegan-food-market-to-grow-at-10-14-during-2022-2027
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632805/indian-toys-market-to-reach-us-2-73-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-12-6
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632821/diaper-market-in-india-to-reach-us-2-22-billion-by-2027-cagr
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2457724/shipping-container-market-trends-global-growth-rate-outlook
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Manufacturing predictive analytics represents the interpretation and analysis of data related to the operations, events, and technologies used in the manufacturing industry. Such analysis involves inventory stocking, anomaly detection, and quality monitoring. It is utilized for predicting operational challenges and potential breakdowns in the machinery, maintaining quality standards, enhancing performance, optimizing supply chains, reducing costs, etc. Manufacturing predictive analytics offers real-time contextual awareness, assists in digitizing the operations, and aids in accelerating innovation. Consequently, it finds applications across numerous industries, such as retail, automotive, logistics, information technology (IT), etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-predictive-analytics-market/requestsample
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Trends:
The increasing digitalization of the manufacturing industry is primarily driving the manufacturing predictive analytics market across the globe. Furthermore, the rising requirement for smart and scalable factory solutions is also propelling the product demand. In addition to this, the escalating need for effective remote monitoring solutions owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the integration of several technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning (ML), etc., is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 trends, coupled with the rising adoption of business intelligence (BI) solutions, is anticipated to bolster the manufacturing predictive analytics market in the coming years.
Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
Alteryx Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Cisco Systems Inc., Civis Analytics, FICO, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
• Cloud-based
• On-premises
Breakup by Application:
• Demand Forecasting
• Machinery Inspection and Maintenance
• Product Development
• Supply Chain Management
• Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
• Semiconductor and Electronics
• Energy and Power
• Pharmaceutical
• Automobile
• Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports of IMARC Group:
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632989/vegan-food-market-to-grow-at-10-14-during-2022-2027
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632805/indian-toys-market-to-reach-us-2-73-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-12-6
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2632821/diaper-market-in-india-to-reach-us-2-22-billion-by-2027-cagr
• https://www.openpr.com/news/2457724/shipping-container-market-trends-global-growth-rate-outlook
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
7895187617
email us here