A Novel Approach: Virtual Desktops and Digital Bunkers
A Unique Way to Approach IT & Cybersecurity
How can any company protect itself when the systems they have are not streamlined holistically?”OCRANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TetherView announces a new approach to securing businesses with the release of its new IT methodology that includes the usage of virtual desktops accessed exclusively through digital bunkers. This methodology flies in the face of the way the vast majority of companies chose to organize their IT & cybersecurity approach. TetherView's methodology works to dramatically reduce entry points for hackers while simultaneously keeping sensitive company data off company-owned computer hardware.
— Michael Abboud
The following three headlines are inescapable in the cybersecurity world right now: “Russian Hacking in Ukraine has been Extensive and Intertwined with Military Operations, Microsoft Says,” “Pro-Russian Hacking Group Attacks Romanian Website,” and “Cyber Attack at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester Hospital Causes Long Delays in Emergency Room.”
How can small businesses and individuals protect themselves in this environment?
Michael Abboud, President of TetherView in Oceanport, New Jersey, has some answers that might make more than a few people uncomfortable. “IT sprawl is rampant through the cybersecurity and IT world and the truth is most companies struggle with getting their existing programs and systems to communicate and cooperate with each other,” Abboud states directly. “How can any company protect itself when the systems they have are not streamlined holistically?”
Abboud is quick to point out the best way for a company to protect themselves is to utilize a virtual desktop offered through a Digital Bunker™ that limits a company’s exposure to hacking. This is a very novel approach for most businesses as the majority of companies do not utilize digital bunkers or take advantage of virtual desktops in their day-to-day operations.
“One way in and one way out,” is the mantra Abboud uses to illustrate that his cybersecurity approach—offered on a monthly flat-fee basis—solves a litany of problems for small and medium-sized businesses who have otherwise cobbled together a cybersecurity strategy that actually leaves them more vulnerable to attack simply because a piece meal approach to cybersecurity creates more and more breachable security endpoints from which hackers can easily exploit.
For more information, visit www.tetherview.com or contact the company at 1000 Sanger Avenue Oceanport, NJ 07757. 732-898-1148.
####
Frank Costabilo
Frank Costabilo Consulting
+1 651-235-5517
email us here