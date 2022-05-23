Meridian Wins Edin Dzeko’s Signed Jersey Auction to Support SMA Crowdfunding Campaign

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 20 years, besides delivering the best entertainment, Meridian Gaming keeps setting new heights in social responsibility, awareness-raising, and community investment projects.



Recently, Meridian won the special charity auction to buy a signed Edin Džeko national team jersey to raise donations to support children with spinal muscular atrophy in Southeast Europe. The project intends to gather funds from supporters, businesses, and investors to help families financially with the costly treatments associated with SMA.

As sports betting brand, Meridian has been active in the support of sports in a variety of modalities. The company is the proud sponsor of more than 30 amateur and professional clubs, donates sports and technical equipment, and also organizes humanitarian tournaments and other sports competitions to help children suffering from dangerous and rare diseases.

Betting Partner and League Sponsor

The Group is a global betting partner of more than 30 professional football, basketball, volleyball, water polo, table tennis, rugby, American football, MMA, muay thai, e-sports, street soccer clubs, and associations around the world.

The Company is also a proud sponsor of worldwide sports competitions, federations, and tournaments such as the International Table Tennis Tournament – Meridian Cup, American Football Leagues, Water Polo Federation of Montenegro, Megdan MMA Tournament, Podgorica Maraton.

EU’s Top 900 Employer

For more than two years, Meridian has been providing scholarships to dozens of students and employing young professionals - graduates developing the world’s most competitive solutions in artificial intelligence, big data, video game design, and digital marketing, thus practically contributing to solving the gap between educational programs supply and labor market demands.

Since 2020, the company has been awarded the prestigious ICC - WCF SME Certificate, the highest European business-standard set by the World Federation of Chambers of Commerce (ICC-WCF), making Meridian one of the 900 most reputable EU companies.

