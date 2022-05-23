Memoir Recounts Cancer Warrior's "Life Worth Living"
John Fistonich recounts wife's battle, family's experiencesBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast cancer is a highly common form of cancer among women and with "Life Worth Living-A Journey For Life" John Fistonich chronicles his wife Liz's battle with the disease as well as the experience of her family and loved ones. With this he hopes to help others deal with similar situations and gain the strength to keep on fighting.
Fistonich writes about the journey of his wife along with her loved ones, the author included, as she faced her diagnosis of breast cancer and the treatment process that came after. This is a testament of her experience along with those of her loved ones as they went through the journey of cancer treatment and living with the increasingly debilitating effect the process and progression has on life in general. He provides an honest perspective as a husband of 35 years watching his wife, soulmate and friend go through the rigors of cancer and its inherent issues.
In his own words, Fistonich says his reason for writing this was: "In the hope that our experience might help others to deal with the stress and pain that comes with any serious illness. In society we don’t learn how to cope with such significant life-events, so our experience may just assist."
Fistonich's work helps raise awareness of breast cancer, which affects women and men, the struggles that affected individuals go through as they fight the disease, as well as the experiences of their families and loved ones who are with them along the way. This applies to those dealing with other conditions as well. With this, readers can see that they are not alone and glean some lessons from the experiences of the author and his family.
About the Author
John Fistonich was born in New Zealand. He and his wife Shirlee (Liz) moved to Australia in 1988 and started a family. In 1997 they returned to New Zealand for their daughter's education and became involved in horse rescue and publishing magazines in the equestrian industry of New Zealand, Australia and California. Fistonich and his wife returned to Brisbane on December 25, 2009. He and his daughter remain there today.
